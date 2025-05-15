Mexican Peso Slips After Banxico Cuts Rates Amid Soft US Economic Data

The Mexican peso weakened to 19.5028 per dollar after Banxico’s surprise 50 bp rate cut and cooling US producer price and retail sales figures rattled markets.

The Mexican peso reversed early gains on Thursday, closing at 19.5028 per US dollar after traders digested a domestic rate cut and a fresh batch of US economic indicators. According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the peso ended the session down 0.59 percent, or 11.36 cents, versus Wednesday’s close of 19.3892. The currency traded in a 19.3269–19 . . .