Mexican peso slips to 19.01 per dollar amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran

The Mexican peso weakened 0.55% to close at 19.0145 per dollar on Tuesday, pressured by geopolitical tensions and market anticipation of the Fed’s policy statement.

The Mexican peso weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, closing at 19.0145 per greenback after heightened geopolitical concerns and market jitters ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy statement. The drop represented a 0.55 percent depreciation compared to Monday’s official close of 18.9114, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The peso’s decline came as global markets reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East, sparked by renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran. Investor concerns intensified after former U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly left the G7 summit, skipping scheduled talks with several world leaders — including a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Currency traders interpreted Trump’s early departure and inflammatory rhetoric as signs of deepening instability. On his Truth Social platform, Trump issued a call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” warning that U.S. patience is wearing thin. While he emphasized there are no current plans to take military action against Iran, his tone rattled financial markets already uneasy about the regional conflict.

The U.S. dollar strengthened globally in response. The Intercontinental Exchange Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar against six major currencies, climbed 0.67 percent to reach 98.81 points. This added pressure to the peso, as investors turned to the dollar as a safe haven asset.

The intraday price of the dollar against the peso fluctuated between a low of 18.9205 and a high of 19.0521.

Back in Mexico, the peso’s slide comes at a sensitive time, just one day before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. While markets do not anticipate an immediate change to interest rates, all eyes are on the Fed’s economic projections and the tone of Chair Jerome Powell’s statement.

“For the peso, the decision is not going unnoticed,” said Emanuel Juárez, market analyst at HF Markets. “If the Fed maintains its hawkish stance, warning that it doesn’t see any cuts in the near future, we could see pressure on emerging currencies, including Mexico’s.”

A more aggressive Fed posture could prompt capital flight from riskier assets, including Latin American currencies, in favor of higher-yielding U.S. investments. This would likely amplify the volatility already affecting the peso due to geopolitical factors.

Trump’s cancellation of the bilateral meeting with Sheinbaum is also notable for its potential economic fallout. The two leaders were expected to discuss key issues affecting the Mexican economy — from trade relations to remittances and cross-border security. The postponement adds another layer of uncertainty, especially at a time when Mexico is adjusting to new leadership and its economic relationship with the U.S. remains central to its financial stability.

For now, analysts are bracing for further volatility. With multiple external pressures converging — geopolitical unrest, U.S. monetary policy, and unpredictable diplomacy — the peso may remain under strain in the short term.

Markets will be closely watching Wednesday’s Fed announcement, not just for interest rate signals, but for any broader indications of how the U.S. central bank views global economic risks. A dovish surprise could ease pressure on the peso, but most forecasts suggest the Fed will stick to a cautious, data-driven message — one that offers little immediate relief for emerging market currencies.