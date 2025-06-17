Mexican peso slips to 19.01 per dollar amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran

/ Mexican Peso / By

Mexico News

The Mexican peso weakened 0.55% to close at 19.0145 per dollar on Tuesday, pressured by geopolitical tensions and market anticipation of the Fed’s policy statement.

The Mexican peso weakened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, closing at 19.0145 per greenback after heightened geopolitical concerns and market jitters ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy statement. The drop represented a 0.55 percent depreciation compared to Monday’s official close of 18.9114, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The peso’s decline came as global markets reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East, sparked by renewed hostilities between Israel and Iran. Investor concerns intensified after former U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly left the G7 summit, skipping scheduled talks with several world leaders — including a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Currency traders interpreted Trump’s early departure and inflammatory rhetoric as signs of deepening instability. On his Truth Social platform, Trump issued a call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” warning that U.S. patience is wearing thin. While he emphasized there are no current plans to take military action against Iran, his tone rattled financial markets already uneasy about the regional conflict.

The U.S. dollar strengthened globally in response. The Intercontinental Exchange Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar against six major currencies, climbed 0.67 percent to reach 98.81 points. This added pressure to the peso, as investors turned to the dollar as a safe haven asset.

The intraday price of the dollar against the peso fluctuated between a low of 18.9205 and a high of 19.0521.

Back in Mexico, the peso’s slide comes at a sensitive time, just one day before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. While markets do not anticipate an immediate change to interest rates, all eyes are on the Fed’s economic projections and the tone of Chair Jerome Powell’s statement.

“For the peso, the decision is not going unnoticed,” said Emanuel Juárez, market analyst at HF Markets. “If the Fed maintains its hawkish stance, warning that it doesn’t see any cuts in the near future, we could see pressure on emerging currencies, including Mexico’s.”

A more aggressive Fed posture could prompt capital flight from riskier assets, including Latin American currencies, in favor of higher-yielding U.S. investments. This would likely amplify the volatility already affecting the peso due to geopolitical factors.

Trump’s cancellation of the bilateral meeting with Sheinbaum is also notable for its potential economic fallout. The two leaders were expected to discuss key issues affecting the Mexican economy — from trade relations to remittances and cross-border security. The postponement adds another layer of uncertainty, especially at a time when Mexico is adjusting to new leadership and its economic relationship with the U.S. remains central to its financial stability.

For now, analysts are bracing for further volatility. With multiple external pressures converging — geopolitical unrest, U.S. monetary policy, and unpredictable diplomacy — the peso may remain under strain in the short term.

Markets will be closely watching Wednesday’s Fed announcement, not just for interest rate signals, but for any broader indications of how the U.S. central bank views global economic risks. A dovish surprise could ease pressure on the peso, but most forecasts suggest the Fed will stick to a cautious, data-driven message — one that offers little immediate relief for emerging market currencies.

The Mexican peso weakened 0.55% to close at 19.0145 per dollar on Tuesday, pressured by geopolitical tensions and market anticipation . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top