Mexican Peso Strengthens Slightly on Friday but Ends Week With Marginal Drop

The Mexican peso appreciated slightly against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in a relatively quiet session following a widely expected interest rate cut by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Market attention is now shifting to key domestic economic indicators set for release next week.

The peso closed the day at 19.4746 per dollar, up from 19.5028 in the previous session, marking . . .