Mexican Peso Weakens Slightly as U.S. Jobs Data Surprises

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso weakened modestly against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning as markets reacted to stronger-than-expected labor data from the United States and revised projections on Mexico’s economic performance.

By mid-morning, the peso was trading at 19.6635 per dollar in the spot market, according to LSEG data. This marks a depreciation from Thursday’s reference price of 19.5946 pesos per dollar. The previous day, Mexico’s financial markets were closed in observance of a public holiday, and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) did not publish an . . .