Mexico adds 1,223 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths today

The coronavirus in Mexico continues to spread according to the report from the Ministry of Health (SSa). In the past day, Mexico added 1,223 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 16,752, and 135 new deaths, with a total of 1,569.

Puerto Vallarta added two more cases, raising the total to 48 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths. Only 270 people in the city have been tested with only 26 people tested in the last 24-hours.

The disease in Mexico, according to previous figures from the SSa, has been the most fatal to the age group 45 to 55 years. The undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported in recent days that it is estimated that eight out of ten critically ill Mexicans will die from coronaviruses. In addition, the undersecretary has announced that the lethality of the virus is high in Mexico, ranging between 5 and 7%.

Health authorities have urged the population not to minimize the severity of the epidemic and to continue complying with the measures established for the National Day of Sana Distancia, which were extended until May 30, with the aim of mitigating the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in high transmission municipalities.

However, the Ministry of Health has also made the clarification that in municipalities with low or no transmission of COVID-19, the measures established for the containment of the disease, may begin to be gradually lifted on May 18. This, while continuing to follow hygiene and social distancing recommendations, in addition to continuing to protect the vulnerable group against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico has only tested 65,785 people for the coronavirus since the pandemic started.