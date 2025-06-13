Mexico awards contract to drill geothermal wells Baja California

/ Cerro Prieto, geothermal energy, GSM Bronco, Las Tres Virgenes, SENER / By

Baja California Baja California Sur

Mexico’s Ministry of Energy awards GSM Bronco contract to drill four geothermal wells in Baja California and Baja California Sur under a $51.5 million federal investment, aiming to revive Cerro Prieto and expand clean power.

Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (Sener) has awarded GSM Bronco the contract to drill four new geothermal wells in Baja California and Baja California Sur, aiming to revive one of the world’s oldest geothermal fields and bolster the country’s clean-energy capacity.

The public tender, launched in 2024, called for three wells at the Cerro Prieto field in Baja California and one at Las Tres Vírgenes in Baja California Sur. Under the Geothermal Financing and Risk Transfer Program, the federal government will invest US $51.5 million to cover exploration risks and support construction, which is slated to begin next year.

Jorge Islas, Undersecretary of Planning and Energy Transition at Sener, said the project reflects a broader push to re-establish Mexico as a geothermal leader. “We were pioneers in geothermal energy 20 or 30 years ago, and we want to reclaim that position,” he said, noting that decades of underinvestment have left the 960 MW Cerro Prieto plant operating at just 400 MW.

Cerro Prieto, located about 30 kilometers southeast of Mexicali, ranks among the largest geothermal facilities worldwide. Its output has declined due to aging infrastructure and maintenance shortfalls. By drilling three fresh wells, Sener aims to tap deeper reservoirs and restore capacity, which could translate into more reliable baseload power for northern Mexico.

Meanwhile, the single well at Las Tres Vírgenes—near the border of Baja California Sur and Baja California—will support exploratory efforts in a field with unproven potential. If successful, it could unlock a second geothermal hub in the peninsula, diversifying regional energy sources and reducing reliance on fossil-fuel imports.

Earlier this year, Mexico enacted a new Geothermal Law to streamline permitting and reorganize regulatory bodies, making it easier for developers to secure concessions and grid connection. The law reduces red tape for electricity-generation projects and clarifies royalty frameworks, a move designed to attract private capital into the sector.

Analysts say the timing aligns with global clean-energy trends and Mexico’s own climate commitments. Geothermal power delivers stable, low-carbon electricity and can operate 24/7, unlike some solar and wind installations. By reactivating Cerro Prieto and testing Las Tres Vírgenes, Mexico can expand its renewable mix while supporting local industry and job growth.

GSM Bronco, the awardee, has drilled geothermal wells in Latin America and maintains a partnership network for drilling technology. The company will deploy directional drilling rigs and advanced well-logging tools to assess reservoir characteristics and optimize production. Officials expect drilling to last six to eight months, after which testing will determine reservoir temperature, pressure, and sustainability.

Local stakeholders welcome the project but caution that community engagement must keep pace. Indigenous and farming communities in Baja California have previously protested energy developments without clear benefits or environmental safeguards. Sener has pledged to conduct environmental impact studies and hold public consultations before site work begins.

With construction set for early 2026, industry observers will watch closely to see if Mexico’s geothermal revival meets its promise. Success at Cerro Prieto could signal a new era for renewable baseload power in Latin America, while breakthroughs at Las Tres Vírgenes might kickstart exploration across the peninsula’s volcanic corridor.

Mexico’s Ministry of Energy awards GSM Bronco contract to drill four geothermal wells in Baja California and Baja California Sur under . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • security-operations-bahia-de-banderasBahía de Banderas Tightens Border with Puerto Vallarta in Response to Rise in Cross-Municipal Crimes Recent security operations in Bahía de Banderas along the Puerto Vallarta border involve coordinated patrols by SEMAR, SEDENA, National Guard, and municipal police to curb crime and protect residents. Local, state and federal agencies have launched joint security operations along the border between Bahía de Banderas and Puerto Vallarta in response to a recent rise…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top