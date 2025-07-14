Mexico City launches major affordable housing program to combat rental crisis and displacement

Mexico City’s new public rental housing program targets 20,000 affordable units to ease a 50,000-unit deficit, combat gentrification, and support vulnerable families.

Mexico City is rolling out an ambitious public rental housing program aimed at addressing a long-standing crisis in affordable rentals and curbing the displacement of working-class families from central neighborhoods.

The head of government, Clara Brugada, announced that 1,000 new homes will be built this year, with initial deliveries scheduled between late 2025 and early 2026. This marks the first . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter