Mexico City faced historic June rains and flooding amid calls for urgent drainage overhaul

Mexico City

Mexico City saw record-breaking rains in June, with 116 homes damaged and Metro Line 8 flooded. Officials call for urgent drainage upgrades and announce a new waste management program.

Heavy rains in Mexico City have left at least 116 homes with minor damage across neighborhoods in Álvaro Obregón, Iztacalco, and Venustiano Carranza, according to Mayor Clara Brugada Molina. The storm-related damages follow an extraordinary month of rainfall not seen in the capital since 1968.

The city recorded a staggering 33.7 million cubic meters of accumulated rainfall in June—an unprecedented figure that Brugada attributed to climate change. The effects of these extreme weather events are being felt citywide, from flooded homes to serious disruptions in public transportation.

Among the most visible consequences of the rains was the flooding of Metro Line 8, which led to partial service interruptions. The situation reignited long-standing concerns over the capital’s aging drainage infrastructure, especially within the Collective Transportation System (STC). President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged the gravity of the issue, stating that a complete rehabilitation of the STC’s pumping systems is necessary. Line 2, in particular, will undergo a full reconstruction of its sumps.

Environmental officials are pointing to scientific causes behind the increase in intense storms. “The atmosphere, as it warms, retains more moisture and then suddenly releases it,” explained Julia Álvarez Icaza, head of the Mexico City Ministry of the Environment (Sedema). “This results in shorter but much more intense storms,” she added.

A deeper problem: garbage and infrastructure neglect

The extreme rainfall has also exposed how vulnerable Mexico City’s urban infrastructure is—not only due to aging systems but also because of chronic problems with waste management. In preparation for the rainy season, the city invested 120 million pesos in dredging efforts, removing 172,000 tons of debris from dams and drainage systems. However, 15 tons of that were garbage found in just one location: the Becerra Dam.

“This is not a minor issue,” said Brugada. “It’s not just the Becerra Dam, it’s the entire city. We have a much deeper problem here.”

To tackle this, the city is launching a new waste management program called Circular City, which will debut in September. The initiative seeks to transform garbage into resources through incentives that promote recycling and waste separation. “When garbage is separated, it is no longer garbage; it has value,” said Álvarez Icaza.

New tools and tech to combat floods

Efforts to mitigate the flooding risk are also receiving a technological boost. The city has approved the purchase of 40 new hydropneumatic pumps, a 700-million-peso investment that Brugada called “a historic purchase for Mexico City.” The machines are critical not only during storms but also for ongoing maintenance of the drainage network. With only 15 such units currently in operation, this new batch will triple the city’s capacity to manage stormwater in the most flood-prone areas over the next six years.

Long-term vision: water acupuncture

In a push for sustainable, long-term solutions, the city has introduced the 100 Water Acupuncture Points program—a project with a budget of 30 million pesos by 2025 aimed at rehabilitating and building infiltration infrastructure in strategic areas. The program targets boroughs like Iztapalapa, Álvaro Obregón, and Milpa Alta, areas often hit hardest during the rainy season.

Each “acupuncture point” is capable of absorbing around 25 liters of water per second. In high-capacity zones such as Parres in Tlalpan, infiltration can reach up to 100 liters per second. According to José Mario Esparza Hernández, head of the city’s Comprehensive Water Management office (Segiagua), these interventions aim to turn a chronic urban challenge into a resource opportunity.

By restoring infiltration zones, the program could process a total of 2,500 liters per second—helping to both alleviate surface flooding and replenish aquifers. Brugada called the initiative “a turning point in how we think about and deal with rainwater in the city.”

As climate change continues to reshape Mexico City’s environmental landscape, authorities are grappling with the need to modernize not just infrastructure, but also public behavior and policy frameworks around waste, water, and preparedness. With record-setting storms already impacting daily life, the urgency to act has never been clearer.

