Mexico City paints rainbow crosswalk for Pride Day to honor LGBTQ+ rights

Mexico City officials painted a rainbow crosswalk in the Juárez neighborhood for International Pride Day, reinforcing government support for LGBTQ+ rights and equality.

In a visible show of support for LGBTQ+ rights, Mexico City officials commemorated International LGBTTTIQ+ Pride Day with the painting of a rainbow-colored pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Liverpool and Génova streets in the Juárez neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc borough.

The event, organized by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) and the Secretariat of Welfare and Social Equality (SIBISO), brought together local government leaders, activists, and civil society representatives in a symbolic act meant to reaffirm the city’s commitment to human rights, inclusion, and respect for all expressions of identity.

Chief Commissioner Paulina Salazar Patiño, Undersecretary of Citizen Participation and Crime Prevention, represented the SSC at the ceremony. Addressing attendees, she emphasized the importance of unity in the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

“Being you is an act of peace,” Salazar said. “I firmly believe that all of us gathered here—representatives of the citizenry, civil society, and government—will live and die united, tirelessly working to achieve a just and egalitarian world that will fill us with peace and satisfaction to pass on to our future generations.”

Salazar also reaffirmed the SSC’s role in promoting human rights, stating that the Undersecretariat of Citizen Participation and Crime Prevention will continue to serve as a strategic ally in the effort to foster respect, protect civil liberties, and ensure inclusive public spaces for all residents, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The rainbow crosswalk is more than a symbolic gesture. It’s part of a broader initiative by the Mexico City government and civil society to highlight the urgency of creating safe, equitable, and inclusive environments. Authorities emphasized that such acts serve as public reminders of the government’s duty to promote, respect, protect, and guarantee human rights.

The event drew attendance from several key government figures, including Hermenegildo Lugo Lara, Undersecretary of Intelligence and Police Investigation; Andrés Ponce Aceituno, Undersecretary of the Penitentiary System; Luis Édgar Trejo Hernández, Director General of Human Rights at the SSC; Geraldina González de la Vega Hernández, President of the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination in Mexico City; and Hilda Téllez Lino, Executive Secretary of the Sexual Diversity Unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

Their participation highlighted inter-institutional collaboration and the shared responsibility of different government sectors to advocate for inclusive policies and actions that advance LGBTQ+ rights.

The colorful transformation of the Liverpool-Génova intersection is one of several activities scheduled during Pride Month across Mexico City, a destination known for its progressive stance on LGBTQ+ issues and a long-standing history of activism.

Government officials reiterated that actions like this are essential to sustaining momentum in the fight against discrimination and violence targeting LGBTQ+ individuals, and they serve as public commitments to the community—reminders that visibility, dignity, and human rights go hand in hand.