Mexico City’s Most Dangerous Parks and Markets Revealed in New Report

New data highlights Mexico City’s parks and La Merced Market as top hotspots for assaults and thefts, raising safety concerns for both residents and tourists.

Mexico City’s iconic public spaces, from lush green parks to bustling street markets, are central to the capital’s identity and economy. But new data compiled from official sources paints a troubling picture—some of these beloved locations are also the most dangerous when it comes to theft and assault.

A TikTok user, identified as @alfonso_arteaga, recently went viral after sharing a video ranking the city’s riskiest public areas. The video is based on data from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ), covering reported assaults from 2024 through early 2025. The information, extracted from the FGJ’s interactive crime maps, highlights a concerning trend: popular gathering spots are also high-risk zones for violent and non-violent crimes.

Parks at the Center of Safety Concerns

According to the report, nine parks stand out for the number of reported assaults. All of them are well-known, heavily frequented locations that attract both locals and tourists alike.

Top Mexico City parks with the most assault reports:

Parque de las Américas , Benito Juárez

, Benito Juárez Parque Hundido (Sunken Park) , Benito Juárez

, Benito Juárez Parque Santa María la Ribera , Cuauhtémoc

, Cuauhtémoc Parque Juan Palomo Martínez , Tláhuac

, Tláhuac Parque de los Venados (Deer Park) , Benito Juárez

, Benito Juárez Parque Lele , Cuauhtémoc

, Cuauhtémoc Parque México and Parque España , Cuauhtémoc

, Cuauhtémoc Jardín del Arte (Garden of Art) , Cuauhtémoc

, Cuauhtémoc Alameda Central, Cuauhtémoc

Many of these parks are cultural landmarks and offer regular events, live music, and community gatherings. But their popularity is now marred by a sharp rise in thefts and assaults. Visitors are being urged to remain vigilant, especially in the evening hours and during weekends when crowds are heaviest.

Social media users have amplified these warnings, sharing stories of pickpocketing, phone snatching, and confrontational muggings. The increased crime has led to a growing sense of unease among residents and park-goers.

La Merced: The Capital’s Crime Hotspot

Perhaps the most concerning entry on the list is La Merced Market, located in the heart of the city’s Historic Center. The sprawling marketplace, vital to the city’s economy and food distribution, has recorded over 100 criminal complaints, many involving robbery with violence and physical assault.

La Merced is no stranger to reports of insecurity. While vendors and shoppers help keep the market alive, the area’s labyrinthine layout and heavy foot traffic have made it a haven for opportunistic criminals. Incidents involving theft from vehicles, attacks on delivery drivers, and aggressive purse snatching are regularly reported in and around the market zone.

Despite its reputation, La Merced continues to draw thousands of visitors each day. Many come for the fresh produce, traditional food, and unbeatable prices. But now, both vendors and regular customers say they’re adjusting their routines to avoid the most dangerous hours and keeping personal items close at hand.

What Authorities Are Doing

In response to the uptick in crimes, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) has promoted the use of its Digital Reporting platform, which allows citizens to anonymously report crimes online. For more direct assistance, the city also provides the national emergency number 911 and maintains Public Ministry (Ministerio Público) modules throughout the city for filing formal complaints.

Still, the rise in incidents suggests these efforts may not be enough. Many citizens have called for increased police presence in high-traffic parks and markets, especially during peak hours. Critics also point to broader social and economic issues, including poverty and lack of opportunity, as contributing factors to the capital’s persistent crime problems.

Caution for Residents and Tourists

For now, the best advice for anyone visiting or living in Mexico City is to remain alert, especially when spending time in popular public spaces. Parks should be enjoyed in groups when possible, and valuables should be kept out of sight. At markets like La Merced, staying aware of your surroundings and sticking to busier, well-lit sections of the market can reduce the risk of theft.

The data from @alfonso_arteaga’s post may have surfaced on social media, but it reflects a real and growing concern in Mexico City—one that calls for both caution from the public and more action from city officials.

