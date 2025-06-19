Mexico City’s Most Dangerous Parks and Markets Revealed in New Report

/ By

Mexico City

New data highlights Mexico City’s parks and La Merced Market as top hotspots for assaults and thefts, raising safety concerns for both residents and tourists.

Mexico City’s iconic public spaces, from lush green parks to bustling street markets, are central to the capital’s identity and economy. But new data compiled from official sources paints a troubling picture—some of these beloved locations are also the most dangerous when it comes to theft and assault.

A TikTok user, identified as @alfonso_arteaga, recently went viral after sharing a video ranking the city’s riskiest public areas. The video is based on data from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ), covering reported assaults from 2024 through early 2025. The information, extracted from the FGJ’s interactive crime maps, highlights a concerning trend: popular gathering spots are also high-risk zones for violent and non-violent crimes.

Parks at the Center of Safety Concerns

According to the report, nine parks stand out for the number of reported assaults. All of them are well-known, heavily frequented locations that attract both locals and tourists alike.

Top Mexico City parks with the most assault reports:

  • Parque de las Américas, Benito Juárez
  • Parque Hundido (Sunken Park), Benito Juárez
  • Parque Santa María la Ribera, Cuauhtémoc
  • Parque Juan Palomo Martínez, Tláhuac
  • Parque de los Venados (Deer Park), Benito Juárez
  • Parque Lele, Cuauhtémoc
  • Parque México and Parque España, Cuauhtémoc
  • Jardín del Arte (Garden of Art), Cuauhtémoc
  • Alameda Central, Cuauhtémoc

Many of these parks are cultural landmarks and offer regular events, live music, and community gatherings. But their popularity is now marred by a sharp rise in thefts and assaults. Visitors are being urged to remain vigilant, especially in the evening hours and during weekends when crowds are heaviest.

Social media users have amplified these warnings, sharing stories of pickpocketing, phone snatching, and confrontational muggings. The increased crime has led to a growing sense of unease among residents and park-goers.

La Merced: The Capital’s Crime Hotspot

Perhaps the most concerning entry on the list is La Merced Market, located in the heart of the city’s Historic Center. The sprawling marketplace, vital to the city’s economy and food distribution, has recorded over 100 criminal complaints, many involving robbery with violence and physical assault.

La Merced is no stranger to reports of insecurity. While vendors and shoppers help keep the market alive, the area’s labyrinthine layout and heavy foot traffic have made it a haven for opportunistic criminals. Incidents involving theft from vehicles, attacks on delivery drivers, and aggressive purse snatching are regularly reported in and around the market zone.

Despite its reputation, La Merced continues to draw thousands of visitors each day. Many come for the fresh produce, traditional food, and unbeatable prices. But now, both vendors and regular customers say they’re adjusting their routines to avoid the most dangerous hours and keeping personal items close at hand.

What Authorities Are Doing

In response to the uptick in crimes, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) has promoted the use of its Digital Reporting platform, which allows citizens to anonymously report crimes online. For more direct assistance, the city also provides the national emergency number 911 and maintains Public Ministry (Ministerio Público) modules throughout the city for filing formal complaints.

Still, the rise in incidents suggests these efforts may not be enough. Many citizens have called for increased police presence in high-traffic parks and markets, especially during peak hours. Critics also point to broader social and economic issues, including poverty and lack of opportunity, as contributing factors to the capital’s persistent crime problems.

Caution for Residents and Tourists

For now, the best advice for anyone visiting or living in Mexico City is to remain alert, especially when spending time in popular public spaces. Parks should be enjoyed in groups when possible, and valuables should be kept out of sight. At markets like La Merced, staying aware of your surroundings and sticking to busier, well-lit sections of the market can reduce the risk of theft.

The data from @alfonso_arteaga’s post may have surfaced on social media, but it reflects a real and growing concern in Mexico City—one that calls for both caution from the public and more action from city officials.

Spanish version

New data highlights Mexico City's parks and La Merced Market as top hotspots for assaults and thefts, raising safety concerns for . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…
Scroll to Top