Mexico declined to vote on resolution to remove Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly voted on Thursday to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for gross human rights violations in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. The resolution passed without the help of Mexico, choosing to abstain, following Mexico’s policy not to condemn Russia or enforce any sanctions.
Of the 193 members of the assembly, 93 voted in favor of the suspension while 24 voted against it and 58 abstained.
In addition to the United States and Ukraine itself, the countries of the European Union, Latin American nations such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and other countries such as Australia, Canada, Turkey, and Norway supported the measure. The resolution was also supported by Serbia, which previously refused to impose economic sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Among the countries that voted against the resolution were Russia itself and the regimes of China, Venezuela, North Korea, Iran, Syria, Nicaragua, and Cuba.
The United States and its allies argued that Moscow cannot continue to participate in that Council when it is “subverting all the basic principles” of the UN with its invasion of Ukraine and committing alleged atrocities against the civilian population.
“Russia is not only committing human rights violations but is also shaking the foundations of international peace and security,” Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said before the vote.
We don’t charge a fee for our content because news and information should never be a privilege reserved for those with certain economic benefits, but we do accept PVDN community sponsors for those who want to support local media and keep news and information free to everyone. Learn how you can become a community sponsor here.
The diplomat warned all members that voting against the initiative would be equivalent to “pulling the trigger” against Ukrainian civilians and would be a show of “indifference” similar to that which in 1993 allowed genocide to be committed in Rwanda.
Mexican senator, Emilio Álvarez Icaza, described Mexico’s abstention as “regrettable”, maintaining that a much stronger message should have been sent in the face of the human rights violations that Russian troops have committed in Ukrainian territory.
Although Mexico’s ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, had warned the decision to suspend Russia from the Commission as “premature”, Álvarez Icaza pointed out that President Andrés Manuel is directly responsible for this action, although it is not an economic sanction, it is an ethical and political sanction, he asserted.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Should have gone to Puerto Vallarta; Mexico’s Caribbean inundated with seaweed this Easter holiday A few days before the start of the Easter holiday season, one of the most important tourist areas in Mexico, the coasts of the state of Quintana Roo, Mexican Caribbean, face the massive sargassum runoff, affected mainly beaches of the Riviera Maya, Mahahual, Xcalak, Tulum and some of the Cancun hotel zone. State authorities pointed…
- Subject arrested in Puerto Vallarta for burning a house with 5 people inside The Puerto Vallarta Regional Prosecutor’s Office arrested a subject accused of setting fire to a house in which there were five people, three of whom died. (Original story of house fire) The man, identified as Marco Antonio H., caused the fire of a house located on Habana street, corner with Russia, in the Vista Mar…
- Puerto Vallarta beaches are safe for recreational use this year, researcher warns of beaches around Marina and Cuale River This time last year, prior to the Holy Week and Easter holiday period, due to high levels of pollutants on the beaches of Los Muertos and Rio Cuale, in Puerto Vallarta, the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Jalisco (Coprisjal) indicated that they were not suitable for recreational or vacation use. But there…
- Puerto Vallarta search teams looking for young man suspected of drowning in Playa Camarones Elements of Civil Protection in Puerto Vallarta are searching for a young man from Guadalajara who entered the Bay at night on April 5 and hasn’t been seen since then. The victim’s disappearance occurred at Playa Camarones, where at approximately 8:00 p.m. coworkers went to rest on the beach after work. One of the men…
- 12th anniversary of Graffiti Fest will be held in Puerto Vallarta this week This April 9 and 10, another edition of the ‘Graffiti Fest’ will be held in Puerto Vallarta, an event that celebrates its 12th anniversary and on this occasion will feature the participation of 35 local, national and international urban artists, announced the coordinator of the Municipal Institute for Youth Services (IMAJ), Bryan Rodríguez Bernal. He…