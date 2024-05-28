Mexico Joins Case Against Israel Over Gaza Genocide Allegations

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico has formally requested to join the ongoing case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where allegations of genocide in the Gaza Strip are being examined. The ICJ made this announcement on Tuesday via an official statement. The initial complaint was filed by South Africa in December, following the outbreak of the conflict initiated by Benjamin Netanyahu's Government against Hamas in October. Mexico, a signatory of the Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, aims to present its interpretation of international law principles pertinent to the case.