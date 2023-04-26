Mexico Moves Closer to a 40-hour Workweek: A Historic Step for Worker Well-being

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexican workers log the most hours on the job among OECD nations, but this doesn’t translate to increased productivity. In response, the Constitutional Points Commission in the Chamber of Deputies has approved a proposal to cut the workweek to 40 hours and provide two days off for every five worked. Currently, employees typically work six days a week, with Sundays off, often surpassing 48 hours weekly.

The reform to section A of Article 123 of the Constitution concerning rest days received 27 votes in favor and five abstentions from National Action Party (PAN) deputies. The proposal, which aims to enhance safety, well-being, and a positive work atmosphere, will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies’ plenary session for discussion and voting before the regular session ends on April 30.

Supporting lawmakers hope this initiative will benefit Mexico’s workforce, who have historically worked long hours with pay that doesn’t match their efforts. Susana Prieto Terrazas, a Morena deputy who introduced the proposal, emphasized its immediate impact on employees and the historical significance of the reform, as it marks the first change to article 123 of the Constitution regarding working hours in 106 years.

Mexicans are no strangers to hard work, as Federal Labor Law Article 69 grants workers one day of rest with full pay for every six days worked, usually on Sundays. However, the workdays can be grueling. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reports that Latin America is among the regions with the highest annual employment hours worldwide, with Mexico and other regional countries often exceeding 48 hours per week.

The combination of long hours and market pressures is taking a toll on workers’ health. The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reveals that 75% of employees experience work stress-related symptoms, such as headaches, digestive issues, and cardiovascular problems. In more severe cases, workers suffer from depression, with 15% reporting depressive symptoms that may lead to disability, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography’s (Inegi) Self-reported National Survey of Well-being.

Mexico is reassessing the balance between work and rest. In December of the previous year, legislators doubled the mandatory vacation days granted from the first year of employment. However, the approval of this Federal Labor Law reform faced delays, resistance from business groups, and extensive discussions, leaving it in limbo for several months.