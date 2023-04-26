Mexico Moves Closer to a 40-hour Workweek: A Historic Step for Worker Well-being

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexican workers log the most hours on the job among OECD nations, but this doesn’t translate to increased productivity. In response, the Constitutional Points Commission in the Chamber of Deputies has approved a proposal to cut the workweek to 40 hours and provide two days off for every five worked. Currently, employees typically work six days a week, with Sundays off, often surpassing 48 hours weekly.
The reform to section A of Article 123 of the Constitution concerning rest days received 27 votes in favor and five abstentions from National Action Party (PAN) deputies. The proposal, which aims to enhance safety, well-being, and a positive work atmosphere, will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies’ plenary session for discussion and voting before the regular session ends on April 30.
Supporting lawmakers hope this initiative will benefit Mexico’s workforce, who have historically worked long hours with pay that doesn’t match their efforts. Susana Prieto Terrazas, a Morena deputy who introduced the proposal, emphasized its immediate impact on employees and the historical significance of the reform, as it marks the first change to article 123 of the Constitution regarding working hours in 106 years.
Mexicans are no strangers to hard work, as Federal Labor Law Article 69 grants workers one day of rest with full pay for every six days worked, usually on Sundays. However, the workdays can be grueling. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reports that Latin America is among the regions with the highest annual employment hours worldwide, with Mexico and other regional countries often exceeding 48 hours per week.
The combination of long hours and market pressures is taking a toll on workers’ health. The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reveals that 75% of employees experience work stress-related symptoms, such as headaches, digestive issues, and cardiovascular problems. In more severe cases, workers suffer from depression, with 15% reporting depressive symptoms that may lead to disability, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography’s (Inegi) Self-reported National Survey of Well-being.
Mexico is reassessing the balance between work and rest. In December of the previous year, legislators doubled the mandatory vacation days granted from the first year of employment. However, the approval of this Federal Labor Law reform faced delays, resistance from business groups, and extensive discussions, leaving it in limbo for several months.
Trending News on PVDN
- Tactical Group tours the streets of Puerto Vallarta in security operations Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Tactical Operations Group (GOT) of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Commission is actively working to maintain public order and ensure the safety of both residents and tourists in the municipality.
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Among Top Five Safest Tourist Cities in Mexico According to Cicotur Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top five tourist cities in Mexico with the best rating of public safety by its inhabitants.
- Puerto Vallarta Protesters Release Main Avenue After Hours-Long Blockade; Tourist Walk to Airport With Luggage Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - After nearly six hours of blocking the main avenue of Puerto Vallarta, protesters who oppose the vehicle verification program promoted by the state government have cleared the lanes of the main avenue. The day was marked by some tense moments, with attempts at violence that fortunately did not escalate. However, the…
- Exploring the otherworldly beauty of Mexico’s Naica Cave: The largest crystals in the world The Naica Cave, located in the Chihuahuan desert of Mexico, is a geological wonder that continues to awe visitors with its magnificent crystal formations. Discovered only recently in the year 2000, the cave boasts the largest crystals in the world, with some exceeding heights of 10 meters. The cave, also known as the Cueva de…
- Puerto Vallarta prepares to receive 200 cruise ships for the 2023 season Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, considered one of the most important tourist and cruise destinations in Mexico, announced the expected arrival of 200 cruise ships in the coming months for the 2023 cruise season. The announcement was made at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 international fair that took place in Florida, United States, where…
- National Seismological Service in Mexico Reported 4.2 Earthquake Off the Coast of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - This morning an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was registered west of Puerto Vallarta, in the state of Jalisco, reported the National Seismological Service (SMN)
- Protests in Puerto Vallarta Did Not Stop a Bride From Reaching the Altar on Her Special Day Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta turned into chaos after the demonstration on Friday morning against the new vehicle inspections by the Government of Jalisco. There were several Vallarta residents who suffered from the closure of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, not only workers from the port and tourists, but also a bridal party who had…
- Mexico Moves Closer to a 40-hour Workweek: A Historic Step for Worker Well-being Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mexican workers log the most hours on the job among OECD nations, but this doesn't translate to increased productivity. In response, the Constitutional Points Commission in the Chamber of Deputies has approved a proposal to cut the workweek to 40 hours and provide two days off for every five worked. Currently,…
- Protestors closed the main road in Puerto Vallarta today – Video and Live Updates Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - At 10:50 this morning, protesters closed Francisco Medina Asensio in the South-North direction, due to the protests against the responsible verification center. Continue reading live updates and videos.
- The Most Expensive Home to Sell in Riviera Nayarit Made History at $17.5 Million Dollars Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The luxury real estate market in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit has been experiencing a surge in demand, especially in tourist areas that are currently registering dynamism in the development of real estate. The latest news from the region is the sale of a residence with a record-breaking price of $17.5 million in…