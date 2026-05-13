49ers and Vikings Bring NFL Back to Mexico City in 2026

NFL football is headed back to Mexico City, and this time the matchup brings two NFC teams with large followings. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in November, marking the league’s first regular-season game in the capital since 2022. Ticket details are still developing, but fans can already register for updates and explore official travel packages tied to the game.

NFL returns to Mexico City with 49ers vs. Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The game is scheduled as a Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup.

The game marks the NFL’s return to Mexico City after a break tied in part to stadium renovations. Estadio Banorte, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, is also preparing for its role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For fans in Mexico, the matchup brings back a familiar team. The 49ers played in Mexico City in 2022, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10. San Francisco also played in the NFL’s first regular-season game outside the United States in 2005, also against Arizona in Mexico City.

Ticket registration and travel packages are already open

Fans interested in the game can register through the NFL’s Mexico City game page for future ticket information, presale details, and special offers. The NFL has not released general ticket prices yet.

Official travel and hospitality packages are also being promoted through On Location, the NFL’s official hospitality provider. Those packages may include verified tickets, premium seating, hospitality events, hotel options, airfare options, and payment plans.

For travelers coming from outside Mexico City, early planning may be useful. International games often increase demand for hotels, flights, and premium stadium access well before regular tickets go on sale.

Mexico remains a key NFL market

The game is part of the NFL’s broader international schedule for the 2026 season. The league has announced nine international games across Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Mexico remains one of the league’s most important markets outside the United States. The NFL has built a long history in the country through regular-season games, fan events, youth football programs, and Spanish-language outreach.

For residents across Mexico, the return of an NFL game also adds another major sporting event to an already busy 2026 calendar. Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey are also preparing to host World Cup matches that summer.