Lake Texcoco Revitalizes as Nature Reclaims Abandoned Airport Site in Mexico City

Lake Texcoco Revival shows water seeping through abandoned airport walls, restoring 230,000 birds, native species, and local hope after years of community resistance.

Water is flowing back into Lake Texcoco through gaps in the wall built during President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration to mark the boundaries of the canceled Mexico City International Airport (NAIM). More than six years after local communities successfully halted the project, this unexpected breach celebrates an ecological comeback and a hard‑won community victory.

Residents report that migratory and native birds have returned by the thousands. Data from the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP) show about 230,000 birds visited the lake between 2024 and 2025, including seven species not seen here in years.

Lake Texcoco Revival boosts biodiversity

The restoration extends across lagoons once dry for airport construction. The Ciénega de San Juan now covers nearly 600 hectares of open water, and the Xalapango Lagoon holds over 400 hectares. Experts attribute this to seven of nine rivers that once fed the lake, now flowing freely again.

Ignacio del Valle, an Atenco resident and member of the People’s Front in Defense of the Land, calls this revival proof of the community’s fight. Detained during 2006 protests, he says, “Nature has given us the opportunity to prove we were right. People are never wrong when they love and understand their land.”

The wall that cost nearly 3 billion pesos—almost double its budget—now stands as a water channel. As gaps widen, water seeps in, reclaiming what voters and farmers protected.

Local farmers, once labeled unproductive by authorities, are vindicated. María Antonia Trinidad Ramírez recalls cultivating corn, squash, and beans before airport plans threatened their fields. She says younger generations now learn this history through family stories of resistance, arrests, and solidarity.

Despite ecological wins, justice remains incomplete. Members of the People’s Front demand accountability for arrests and abuses during past protests. “We are still here,” says activist Adán Espinoza. “We will defend this land that belongs to us.”

Wildlife recovery goes beyond birds. Spirulina, a native algae once lost, has reappeared, proving that water and nature remember. Biologists hope this comeback will attract more species and restore the wetland’s role in flood control and carbon capture.

The Lake Texcoco revival highlights how collective action can protect nature and human rights. Community defenders turned a symbol of failed development into a model of ecosystem recovery. As water returns, so does optimism that people and nature can thrive together.

