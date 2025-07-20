Lake Texcoco Revitalizes as Nature Reclaims Abandoned Airport Site

Lake Texcoco Revitalizes as Nature Reclaims Abandoned Airport Site in Mexico City

July 20, 2025
Lake Texcoco Revival shows water seeping through abandoned airport walls, restoring 230,000 birds, native species, and local hope after years of community resistance. Water is flowing back into Lake Texcoco through gaps in the wall built during President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration to mark the boundaries of the canceled Mexico…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN