Second Anti Gentrification March in Mexico City Sparks Confrontation

Second Anti Gentrification March in Mexico City Sparks Confrontation

July 20, 2025
Dozens of residents led the second Anti Gentrification March in Mexico City on July 20, clashing with police near Fuentes Brotantes station and smashing Metrobús windows. On the afternoon of Sunday, July 20, dozens of young residents and advocacy groups gathered for the second Anti Gentrification March Mexico City. At…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN