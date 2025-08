Cuernavaca, Morelos - The 2025 chile en nogada season officially began in Cuernavaca on August 4, 2025, with the inauguration of the Chiles en Nogada Tasting Pavilion at the City Museum. Organized by CANIRAC in coordination with the Cuernavaca City Council and the Ministry of Economic Development and Tourism (SDEyT), the event designates the city as the statewide starting point for this iconic culinary celebration....

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter