Cuernavaca 2025 Summer Cultural Festival

Cuernavaca 2025 Summer Cultural Festival shines

July 22, 2025
The Fourth Cuernavaca 2025 Summer Cultural Festival kept its promise on day two. The city’s main square filled with neighbors, families, and visitors who came for free, high-quality art. The Regional Museum of the Peoples of Morelos esplanade, the historic Palacio de Cortés, again turned into an open-air stage. The…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN