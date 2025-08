Guanajuato, Gto. - The upcoming Festival Internacional Cervantino 2025 (FIC) revealed its full program for October 10–26, 2025, showcasing a vibrant blend of British and Mexican talent. As the guest of honor, the United Kingdom brings landmark theater, dance, and music acts to this historic colonial city. Festival director Jorge Volpi described the selection as “an invitation to build bridges through art.” Born in 1972,...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter