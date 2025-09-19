Festival Internacional Cervantino coming to San Miguel de Allende
FIC Circuit San Miguel will host October performances as the Cervantino expands beyond Guanajuato City, mixing free and ticketed shows across four cities.
Home » Mexico » Central West » Guanajuato » San Miguel de Allende » Festival Internacional Cervantino coming to San Miguel de Allende
FIC Circuit San Miguel will host October performances as the Cervantino expands beyond Guanajuato City, mixing free and ticketed shows across four cities.