Mexico Presses U.S. on 269 Stalled Extradition Cases

Mexico’s complaint over 269 extradition requests puts a legal dispute back at the center of its security relationship with the United States. President Claudia Sheinbaum said none of the people requested since 2018 have been handed over. The government says some requests involve organized crime, tax fraud, former officials, and cases related to Ayotzinapa . . .

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