Santa Catarina launches free Vet Home program for pets

Santa Catarina News - The Vet Home program (Veterinario a domicilio) brings veterinary care directly to the doors of Santa Catarina families. Mayor Jesús Nava unveiled the initiative this week. He highlighted its dual goal of easing household budgets and improving the well‑being of dogs and cats across the municipality. A dedicated mobile unit will travel from home to home. It will offer services that range from rabies vaccinations to routine checkups and sterilization scheduling.

Mayor Nava stressed the program’s value for both pets and their owners. He said the city is “supporting animal welfare by bringing these services to the homes of Santa Catarina residents who request them. This contributes to the public health of dogs and cats, and also provides peace of mind and financial savings for families.”

Vet Home program

The Vet Home program equips a specially retrofitted vehicle with medical supplies. It has a professional veterinary team. Canine and feline patients will receive rabies shots, basic treatments, and nail trims. This all happens without leaving the comfort of their homes. Staff will advise owners on sterilization procedures. They will schedule follow‑up visits as needed.

Requests for the service are straightforward. Residents can send a WhatsApp message to 8184622514 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Once a request is processed, city staff will coordinate a convenient visit time. This door‑to‑door model eliminates transportation barriers for families with limited mobility or tight schedules.

Veterinary home visits also enable better monitoring of animal health. By seeing pets in their living environment, veterinarians can spot early signs of illness or poor living conditions. The Mayor noted that this proactive approach will help reduce emergency clinic visits. It will also curb the spread of common diseases among companion animals.

Vet Home program compements ofther services

The launch of this program complements several existing animal welfare efforts in Santa Catarina. Municipal teams regularly hold neighborhood brigades. They offer rabies vaccinations to the public. The city’s Canine and Feline Care Center continues to promote adoption for stray dogs and cats. In doing so, they pair animals with loving homes. Together, these actions form a coordinated strategy to boost pet health and responsible ownership.

Local veterinary associations have praised the initiative. Dr. Ana Morales, a private practitioner in Santa Catarina, said the program “fills a critical gap in access to care for many residents. It shows that the city values every member of the family, pets included.”

Animal advocates also see broader benefits. By reducing stray populations through education and sterilization campaigns, they expect lower public health risks and fewer stray animals on city streets. The Mayor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to these long‑term goals. He promised to expand services if demand grows.

With the Vet Home program, Santa Catarina sets a new benchmark in municipal pet care. Families no longer need to juggle work and travel schedules to keep their pets healthy. Instead, professional care arrives at the front door. This strengthens the bond between people and their companion animals while safeguarding public health.

