Baja California Sur, Mexico - Baja California Sur has consolidated its lead in national aquaculture, with 137 production units driving growth in shellfish and fish farming. Aquaculture in Baja California Sur now accounts for 2,200 tons of Japanese oyster output each year, worth some 300 million pesos, according to José Alfredo Bermúdez Beltrán, head of the Secretariat of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Agricultural Development (SEPADA). Aquaculture...

