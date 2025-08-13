Chiapas Black Hawk

Black Hawk joins Monster 28 for Chiapas border security

August 12, 2025

A newly acquired, armored helicopter and a high-speed interceptor boat are now the face of Chiapas’ security strategy along the Usumacinta. Crews trained in rapid-rope insertions staged a demonstration near the Sumidero Canyon as commanders promised “high-impact” operations against cross-border groups. Officials also talked up budget commitments and even a rebound in visitors. What exactly did the state buy, how will it be used, and what do the early results look like on the ground? Our report breaks down the hardware, the tactics, and the promises . . .

Continue Reading

Related Posts

migrant caravan to Canada

Migrant caravan heads north through Mexico aiming for Canada, bypassing U.S.

A new migrant caravan is crossing Mexico en route to Canada, bypassing the U.S. amid...
mexico weather today

Mexico Weather Today: August 4, 2025

Heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas bring flooding risks, lightning and reduced visibility...
, , , , ,
Sak-Bahlán

Archaeologists Discover Lost Maya City “Sak-Bahlán” Hidden for Three Centuries

Archaeologists in Mexico have announced the stunning discovery of the legendary lost Maya city of...
Tseltal language preservation with AI

Maya Communities Unite to Preserve the Tseltal Language Using AI

Maya communities in Bachajón, Chiapas, collaborate with experts to apply AI technology in preserving and...