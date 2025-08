Tapachula, Chiapas - A new migrant caravan left Tapachula, Chiapas, on August 6 with an unexpected destination: Canada, not the United States. The group, composed of several hundred migrants from Central and South America, is moving north through Mexico in hopes of reaching a less hostile and more accessible asylum system in the northernmost part of North America. Organizers say the caravan is a direct...

