Fishermen Protest PEMEX Closures in Ciudad del Carmen Amid Calls for Legal Reform

Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche - Dozens of fishermen gathered peacefully along the waterfront of Ciudad del Carmen on Tuesday to protest the closure of key fishing zones off Campeche’s coast. The restricted areas—established by PEMEX to protect offshore operations—have rendered some of the region’s most productive shrimp and crab habitats off-limits, exacerbating economic hardship for small-scale fishing communities already battered by inflation and rising fuel costs.

Wearing rubber boots and sun-faded shirts, protestors displayed handmade signs calling for the reopening of fishing zones, compensation for lost income, and state intervention. The demonstration remained orderly but was charged with urgency. “We are not criminals,” said a local cooperative leader. “We are working men who want to feed our families. These restrictions are killing our way of life.”

Restricted Waters, Shrinking Incomes

The fishing grounds near PEMEX infrastructure have long been critical to the livelihoods of communities like Isla Aguada, Atasta, and Sabancuy. According to local leaders, at least 40 percent of accessible shrimping territory has been off-limits since the most recent PEMEX security protocol updates in early 2024. The closures stem from federal directives aimed at minimizing risk near active oil platforms, many of which lie just offshore.

The result has been devastating. “Our catches have dropped by half in the past year,” said one boat owner. “With fuel at over 26 pesos per liter, and no support from the government, it’s not sustainable.”

Local fisheries cooperatives estimate that over 1,500 families in the region depend directly on coastal shrimp and crab harvests. Many others rely on the secondary economy that supports the fishing industry—ice production, transport, market stalls, and dock maintenance. Without access to traditional fishing zones, fishermen are forced to travel farther at higher costs or exit the trade altogether.

Legislators Debate Social Development Law Reform

In direct response to the protest, the State Congress of Campeche announced on Tuesday that it is considering amendments to the Ley de Desarrollo Social (Social Development Law). Proposed reforms would formally recognize disenfranchised fishermen as vulnerable populations entitled to state support—including subsidized fuel, emergency economic relief, and inclusion in social welfare programs.

Deputies from the Morena, PRI, and MOCI parties are now negotiating the bill’s scope, with debate centering on funding mechanisms and eligibility definitions. Morena Deputy Adolfo Calderón called the issue a “social emergency,” while MOCI’s representative argued for expanded maritime autonomy and environmental safeguards.

“The crisis facing our fishing communities is a direct consequence of both corporate exclusion and government inaction,” said PRI legislator María Andrade. “We need to legislate a balance between economic development and human dignity.”

If passed, the reforms would establish a registry of affected fisheries, simplify access to state assistance, and open the door to potential compensation from PEMEX or federal agencies.

Ciudad del Carmen at a Crossroads

The protest underscores a broader challenge facing Ciudad del Carmen, a city caught between its strategic role in Mexico’s oil economy and the growing fragility of its traditional sectors. Once a booming oil town, it now wrestles with rising violence, economic contraction, and social fragmentation.

Just days before the protest, a double homicide inside an Oxxo store rattled the community, prompting renewed questions about law enforcement capabilities and investor confidence in the port city. While no direct link has been made between the murders and oil-related activity, the perception of insecurity has deepened.

The dual crisis—economic dislocation and public safety concerns—is driving many younger residents to seek opportunities elsewhere, including in Campeche City, Mérida, and even out of state. Community leaders warn that without concrete action, Ciudad del Carmen may face depopulation and a collapse of its artisanal economic base.

What’s Next?

Campeche’s government has pledged to mediate with PEMEX and federal maritime agencies, though officials stress that security-related closures fall under national jurisdiction. PEMEX, for its part, has remained silent, releasing no public comment on the protest.

Meanwhile, fishing cooperatives have vowed to escalate their actions if legislative measures stall. “This was peaceful, but it’s only the beginning,” said one cooperative representative. “If they close the sea to us, we will bring our struggle to the land.”

Analysts say the situation could test the limits of local-state cooperation, particularly in an election year where economic justice and resource control are emerging as key voter issues. Whether the Social Development Law reform succeeds may determine not just the fate of Campeche’s fishermen, but the broader trajectory of Ciudad del Carmen’s post-oil identity.

