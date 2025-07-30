Fishermen protest PEMEX closures

Fishermen Protest PEMEX Closures in Ciudad del Carmen Amid Calls for Legal Reform

July 30, 2025
Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche - Dozens of fishermen gathered peacefully along the waterfront of Ciudad del Carmen on Tuesday to protest the closure of key fishing zones off Campeche’s coast. The restricted areas—established by PEMEX to protect offshore operations—have rendered some of the region’s most productive shrimp and crab habitats…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN