August sargassum forecast challenges Riviera Maya tourism

July 21, 2025
Quintana Roo is gearing up for its busiest season yet—more than 2 million visitors are expected this summer—but an unwelcome seaweed surge threatens beaches, health and the local economy. Researchers now forecast a record sargassum belt of 37 million tons heading for the Mexican Caribbean, far surpassing the previous high of 22 million tons…
