Cancún launches summer security operation with over 7,000 officers ahead of peak season

The summer security operation in Quintana Roo kicked off on July 18, 2025, deploying over 7,000 officers across land, sea and air to protect more than 2 million tourists during the holiday through September 1, 2025. On the afternoon of July 18, 2025, officials in Cancún kicked off the state…

The summer security operation in Quintana Roo kicked off on July 18, 2025, deploying over 7,000 officers across land, sea and air to protect more than 2 million tourists during the holiday through September 1, 2025.

On the afternoon of July 18, 2025, officials in Cancún kicked off the state security operation for the 2025 summer vacation season. The campaign aims to protect residents and the more than 2 million visitors expected to arrive before September 1, 2025, as hotel occupancy soars across Quintana Roo.

“With the goal of guaranteeing the safety and tranquility of the entire state, a comprehensive security system has been implemented, encompassing land, sea, and air, through continuous patrols and specialized attention. This will also ensure that visitors enjoy a safe environment and feel confident exploring our natural and cultural beauty, inspiring their desire to visit us again,” said Julio César Gómez Torres, head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security in Quintana Roo.

State Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa joined the launch alongside Benito Juárez Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta de la Peña and leaders from all three government branches. They confirmed that more than 7,000 officers will patrol beaches, hotels and urban centers throughout the holiday period, which runs through September 1, 2025.

Authorities plan to pair visible patrols with social outreach and crime prevention programs. Community liaisons will visit hotels, tourist sites and local neighborhoods to share safety tips and collect feedback. Officials hope these steps will reassure both visitors and local families.

Gómez Torres emphasized that all operations will follow the principles of legality, honesty and respect for human rights. Internal affairs units and the Anti‑Corruption Prosecutor’s Office will monitor every deployment. Any misconduct can be reported through a dedicated hotline.

How the summer security operation in Quintana Roo works

The Ministry of National Defense deployed 463 troops to major tourist destinations across the state. The National Guard added 738 troops strategically placed along highways, airports and key coastal areas. The Navy arranged a special deployment of 251 naval personnel to patrol coastal waters and support beach security.

At the state level, the Secretariat of Citizen Security will manage an operational force of 5,560 personnel, including 1,314 state police officers. The deployment features eight canine units, 194 patrol vehicles, 26 motorcycles, 14 all‑terrain vehicles, a tow truck and a helicopter. Local police departments will coordinate shifts and patrol routes through centralized command centers.

Tourism officials estimate hotel occupancy rates above 85 percent during the season. Visitors from across Mexico and more than 50 countries will enjoy Quintana Roo’s beaches, parks and cultural sites. Experts say a strong security presence can boost tourist confidence, driving repeat visits and positive word of mouth.

Governor Lezama Espinosa said the operation will adapt based on demand and on-the-ground intelligence. Authorities will maintain 24‑hour surveillance and adjust patrols to hotspots. The goal is to create a safe, welcoming atmosphere that supports the region’s vital tourism industry.