Mexico on the Verge of Electing Its First Female President Amid Political Violence

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexicans will head to the polls on Sunday in a historic election where gender, democracy, and populism intersect, charting the future of a nation marred by cartel violence. With two women leading the polls, Mexico stands on the cusp of electing its first female president, a significant milestone in a country traditionally characterized by its “macho” culture. This election, the largest in Mexico's history, will see more than 20,000 positions in Congress and local governments contested, according to the National Electoral Institute.