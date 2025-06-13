In the wake of Israeli attacks on Iran, Mexico peace promotion takes center stage as it reaffirms its constitutional principles and commits to diplomacy over force.

Mexico City, June 13, 2025 – President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that her administration will always pursue peace in a “broad sense” after Israel launched an overnight air offensive against Iran’s military leadership and nuclear facilities. She made the remarks during her daily morning briefing, known as “La Mañanera del Pueblo,” underscoring Mexico’s long-standing commitment to diplomatic solutions.

Sheinbaum’s declaration follows a terse statement Thursday evening from Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE), which expressed “profound concern” over the recent escalation of violence in the Middle East. The SRE urged all parties to “refrain from actions that endanger civilian populations” and reiterated Mexico’s pacifist tradition enshrined in its constitution.

“In accordance with our constitutional principles of foreign policy, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs reaffirms our country’s pacifist vocation, which prioritizes dialogue and diplomacy over military options,” the SRE said in its communiqué.

According to Iranian state media, Israel’s strikes, which began in the early hours of Friday, targeted senior commanders and nuclear sites, killing at least 70 people and injuring more than 300. Iran responded by sending several drones toward Israeli territory; all were intercepted before causing damage or casualties.

Unlike many of its Latin American peers, Mexico has maintained a neutral stance on the broader Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted after the October 7, 2023, attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Those attacks left some 1,200 people dead and 251 abducted, according to official Palestinian figures. Since then, Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have caused an estimated 55,207 fatalities and 127,821 injuries, figures reported by the Gaza Health Ministry under Hamas control.

Sheinbaum has notably refrained from condemning Israel’s repeated air strikes and ground incursions in Gaza, a marked contrast with other regional leaders who have openly criticized the high civilian toll. By emphasizing peace “in the broad sense,” her administration seeks to position Mexico as a bridge-builder, calling for adherence to international law and protection of non-combatants.

Foreign policy experts say Mexico’s approach reflects both its constitutional mandate and a strategic desire to remain an honest broker amid complex global tensions. “Mexico’s neutrality allows it to engage with all sides without prejudging the outcome,” said Dr. Ana Torres, an international relations scholar at the Autonomous National University of Mexico. “This can be valuable for behind-the-scenes negotiations or humanitarian initiatives.”

Critics argue, however, that neutrality may be mistaken for indifference, especially in situations involving mass civilian casualties. Human rights advocates have urged Mexico to take a stronger public stance against any party that violates human rights or international humanitarian law.

For now, Sheinbaum’s government holds firm to its diplomatic course. As cross-border hostilities intensify, Mexico is preparing to work with international partners to call for urgent cease-fire talks and humanitarian corridors. The president reiterated that Mexico will continue to leverage its role at the United Nations and within multilateral forums to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the mounting crisis.

This commitment to broad peace promotion comes amid growing demands worldwide for restraint and accountability. Mexico’s foreign ministry said it will monitor developments closely and stand ready to contribute to relief efforts should the conflict further threaten civilian life.