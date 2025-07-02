Mexico set to allow totoaba fish exports in effort to curb illegal trade

/ By

Baja California Sur

Mexico is preparing to authorize the export of farm-raised totoaba fish to international markets, aiming to combat illegal trafficking and promote sustainable aquaculture in the Sea of Cortez.

In the clear waters off San Juan de la Costa, Baja California Sur, a boat cuts across the surface of the Sea of Cortez on a four-kilometer journey to one of Mexico’s most unique and closely guarded marine projects—the country’s only private totoaba nursery.

There, in the deep blue, biologists, veterinarians, and divers from the Santomar company oversee a high-tech underwater aquaculture system that could soon put Mexican totoaba fish on dinner tables abroad for the first time.

Totoaba, a large fish endemic to the Sea of Cortez, has long been at the center of international controversy due to illegal poaching driven by demand for its prized swim bladder, especially in Asian markets. Now, Mexican authorities are betting on legal, traceable, and sustainable farming to curb trafficking while tapping into lucrative international markets.

Sustainable aquaculture in motion

The Santomar hatchery operates seven submersible cultivation areas, each capable of housing up to 40,000 totoabas in a dark, cold environment that mimics natural conditions. A team of five divers, supported by technical staff, manages and harvests up to six tons of totoaba weekly.

These operations fall under a tightly regulated Wildlife Conservation Management Unit (UMA) system. Along with Santomar, the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC) in Ensenada and the Marine Species Reproduction Center of Sonora are the only other facilities authorized for totoaba aquaculture under Mexican law.

Santomar holds the Best Aquaculture Practices certification, confirming its high standards in animal welfare, feed quality, and environmental management. From larval development at Pichilingue port to offshore rearing, every stage is controlled, traceable, and sustainable.

From domestic tables to international markets

Currently, farm-raised totoaba is only legal for domestic sale. However, that’s about to change. A reform to the General Import and Export Tax Law—already approved by the Mexican Senate—now awaits enactment by President Claudia Sheinbaum. Once published in the Official Gazette, it will permit international exports of farmed totoaba.

“In order to maintain equity for domestic products whose value abroad can fetch higher sales prices, the aim is to eliminate the prohibition on their export and establish, accordingly, the codes, descriptions, and quotas for imports and exports,” the reform states.

Crucially, the law enshrines a permanent ban on the export of wild totoaba, reaffirming protections for this endangered species under NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010. Only farmed fish—raised under controlled and certified conditions—can enter legal trade.

Marina Robles, Undersecretary of Biodiversity at Semarnat, calls this “a great achievement,” highlighting that farmed totoaba helps protect the species while meeting international demand for traceable seafood.

A new global fish on the market

Pablo Konietzko, CEO of Santomar, is already laying the groundwork for global promotion. With plans for marketing campaigns and collaborations with renowned Mexican chefs, he hopes totoaba will soon become a recognized premium product abroad.

“It took us many years to make the totoaba known in Mexico,” Konietzko said. “Now it’s going to take a lot of effort to make it known in other parts of the world. But there’s a global deficit in sustainable and traceable seafood. That’s where totoaba can shine.”

His first target? England. Konietzko believes totoaba’s firm, flavorful meat is perfect for the UK’s beloved dish—fish and chips. With the UK facing a €2.6 billion deficit in white fish imports, he sees a prime opportunity.

“We’re targeting European countries that value quality fish. If we can trim even a bit of that deficit, we’ll be very well off,” he said. “Just like tequila and mezcal represent Mexico abroad, the totoaba will become an ambassador of the Sea of Cortez.”

Science-backed and conservation-minded

Santomar’s process begins with eggs hatched in Pichilingue. After a 30-day larval phase, the young fish grow in pre-fattening tanks before being moved offshore in large containers. Once they reach around three kilos, they are ready for harvest.

Health is a top priority. The offshore team uses underwater robots to monitor fish welfare, and veterinarians like Luis Jaimes ensure high standards are met throughout. “We care for the fish not just for market value, but as a way of protecting the species,” Jaimes says.

Production manager Cristian Saldias adds: “These fish are raised with great care and concern for animal welfare. Diners can be confident they’re consuming a healthy, delicious, and ethically produced product.”

Releasing hope back into the sea

Beyond commerce, Santomar is also committed to conservation. This year marks the 10th anniversary of its totoaba release program. So far, 270,000 fish have been returned to the wild—including 40,000 hatchlings released this year at Santispac Beach in Mulegé.

“I didn’t know the totoaba was endangered,” said Irlanda Elizabeth, who participated in the release with her friend Alma Luz. “It’s an experience worth sharing because you’re contributing to repopulation. You can be part of the change.”

Fernando Gual, Director General of Wildlife at Semarnat, calls the release program a form of conservation that involves and educates the community. “These activities not only help restore the species, but they also create awareness. What better place to do this than in the Gulf of California, a biodiversity hotspot where totoaba is symbolic?”

A cautious but hopeful future

While the export authorization is pending final approval, the pieces are in place for totoaba to enter the international market as a sustainable, high-value seafood product. For advocates like Konietzko, it’s a chance to transform a once-threatened species into a national icon—while helping fight illegal trade through legal, traceable alternatives.

Whether grilled in a high-end restaurant or served alongside fries in a London pub, the future of totoaba now hinges on balancing commerce, conservation, and culinary appeal. If successful, it could mark a turning point not just for the fish—but for the future of sustainable aquaculture in Mexico.

Mexico is preparing to authorize the export of farm-raised totoaba fish to international markets, aiming to combat illegal trafficking and promote . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-strengthens-mexico-june-2025Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Could Become Hurricane by Tuesday Tropical Storm Flossie gains strength off southwestern Mexico, with hurricane status possible by Tuesday. Storm warnings issued from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across several southwestern states. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Flossie is expected…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-mexico-coast-rain-surf-alertCabo Corrientes under tropical storm watch as Flossie expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Dangerous Surf to Southwestern Mexico Tropical Storm Flossie is forecast to strengthen and may impact Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes with heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous surf early this week. Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to deliver heavy rains, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to Mexico’s southwestern coast in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • cancun-beach-cleanup-sargassumMassive Beach Cleanup to Combat Sargassum in Cancun After a week of the Cancun’s tourism department denying sargassum existed and insisting media photos were fakes, over 600 public servants and volunteers joined the first simultaneous beach cleanup. In a bold step toward environmental preservation and tourism sustainability, Cancun's Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta led the city’s first simultaneous beach cleanup effort this week.…
  • cabo-corrientes-warning-canceled-hurricane-flossieCabo Corrientes Spared as Hurricane Flossie Warning Lifted, But Pacific Coast Still at Risk Cabo Corrientes no longer under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Flossie nears Mexico's Pacific coast, with dangerous winds and heavy rains threatening Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. The tropical storm watch for Cabo Corrientes was officially canceled Tuesday, offering a measure of relief for the scenic coastal town as Hurricane Flossie continues to churn off Mexico’s…
Scroll to Top