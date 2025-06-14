Mexico to Reduce Workweek to 40 Hours by 2030 in Phased Labor Reform

Mexico will gradually reduce its workweek from 48 to 40 hours starting in 2026, aiming for full implementation by 2030. Labor forums begin June 19.

Mexico is preparing to reduce its standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030 under a labor reform pushed by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s incoming administration. The proposal, aimed at improving work-life balance and workers’ quality of life, will begin implementation in 2026 and be carried out gradually over four years.

The announcement comes after years of public debate and pressure from labor rights organizations. Currently, most full-time workers in Mexico put in six days a week, often with limited time for rest or personal development. The government now plans to cut two hours from the workweek annually until the 40-hour threshold is reached by the end of the decade.

Gradual Rollout to Ease Business Transition

Recognizing concerns raised by business leaders and employer groups, the Sheinbaum administration has committed to a phased rollout of the reform. Many employers argued that reducing the workweek too quickly could lead to higher operating costs and staffing challenges. In response, the government opted for a slow and structured transition.

The plan calls for reducing the workweek by two hours each year starting in 2026. This would drop the standard weekly hours from 48 to 46 in the first year, then to 44, 42, and finally 40 hours by 2030.

This timeline is meant to give businesses time to adapt without disrupting operations or profitability. It also opens space for employers and workers to jointly redesign schedules, increase automation where possible, and prepare for productivity shifts.

Six Forums Across Mexico to Gather Input

To guide the reform’s implementation, the federal government has organized a series of six public forums from June 19 to July 7, 2025. These events aim to bring together stakeholders from across sectors—workers, unions, employers, academics, and civil society organizations—to discuss how to manage the transition.

The forums will be held in six major cities across the country:

June 19 – Mexico City

– Mexico City June 23 – Monterrey, Nuevo León

– Monterrey, Nuevo León June 26 – Guadalajara, Jalisco

– Guadalajara, Jalisco June 30 – Tijuana, Baja California

– Tijuana, Baja California July 3 – Querétaro, Querétaro

– Querétaro, Querétaro July 7 – Cancún, Quintana Roo

According to Marath Bolaños López, Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, these working groups are essential to building consensus and smoothing the path forward. “This is about listening to the realities of both workers and business owners,” he said, “and making sure that this reform works for everyone.”

The outcomes from these forums will inform the final structure of the reform and help draft guidelines for implementation, compliance, and enforcement.

A Major Shift in Labor Culture

The reform represents one of the most ambitious changes to Mexico’s labor laws in decades. For generations, long working hours have been the norm in many sectors, particularly in manufacturing, services, and retail. A shortened workweek would bring Mexico more in line with international labor standards, including those in Europe and parts of South America.

Advocates say the move could boost productivity, lower burnout, and improve mental health across the workforce. “This is not just about cutting hours,” said labor rights activist Ana Ramos. “It’s about recognizing that workers deserve time to rest, care for their families, and live with dignity.”

Critics, however, remain concerned. Business associations worry about rising labor costs, particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may struggle to hire additional staff or reorganize shifts. Some employers argue that productivity may drop unless the government provides support or incentives to ease the transition.

To address these concerns, the Sheinbaum government has signaled openness to creating special assistance programs or tax adjustments for businesses affected by the reform.

What Comes Next

Following the forums, the administration is expected to present draft legislation to Congress later this year or early 2026. Lawmakers will then debate the proposed changes and vote on the final structure and timing.

If passed as planned, the reform will begin to take effect in January 2026, with full adoption by 2030. While some industries may be granted longer transition periods under special circumstances, the overall goal is a national 40-hour workweek within five years.

The reform signals a clear shift in national priorities. With Mexico’s economy continuing to grow and its labor force among the most active in the region, the government appears ready to invest in the well-being of its workers.

For millions of Mexicans, the promise of a shorter workweek could mean more time with family, more rest, and greater opportunities outside the workplace.