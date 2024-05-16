Mexico’s Air Safety Being Investigated by International Civil Aviation Organization

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Eight months after Mexico regained the highest rating in this area from the United States, the International Civil Aviation Organization expressed its concern about the safety standards of navigation services in Mexico.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has raised serious concerns regarding Mexico's air navigation services, highlighting potential security risks due to deficient radio navigation aid inspection and verification processes. The organization issued an internal statement citing "important operational safety concerns" that Mexico has yet to address adequately.