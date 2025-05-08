Mexico’s Inflation Rises to 3.93% in April

Mexico’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.93% in April 2025, up from 3.8% in March, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). This increase aligns with market expectations and remains within the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) target range of 3% ±1%. The uptick in inflation is primarily attributed to core inflation components, which exclude volatile food and energy prices.

The central bank’s next monetary policy decision is scheduled for May 15, with analysts anticipating further interest rate cuts to support economic growth amid global trade uncertainties.

