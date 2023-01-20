Mexico’s message to world travel industry: Innovate or die

“Innovate or die”, is the idea of Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, who assures that Mexico does not like to “manage inertia” and that is why he is presenting these days at the International Tourism Fair of Madrid (Fitur) a package of innovative offers to improve the sector.
In an interview with EFE, Torruco stressed that the decision of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, not to restrict flights during the pandemic and to carry out the sanitary protocols in coordination between Tourism and the Ministry of Health was “correct”.
“We were the only country that did not cancel its fair, we did the first digital edition with the presence of 61 countries, but also with the austerity policy we had enough resources to purchase the vaccines from the five pharmaceutical companies and we maintained close contact with tour operators from the five countries that emit heavily to Mexico,” he said.
Those countries are the United States, Canada, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina in America, “because the borders in Europe were closed, if Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany had not been there.”
It should be noted in regard to the comments by Torruco that Mexico received millions of vaccine doses for free from the United States and other countries through the vaccination program for underdeveloped nations.
“The result is that the world, according to the World Tourism Organization, fell 73%, that the countries that compete with Mexico, the 20 great powers from an economic point of view, fell from 83 to 88%. Mexico only had a contraction of 46%,” Torruco highlighted.
That prompt recovery meant that last year Mexican tourism closed in second place, below France, “that is, we went from seventh place to second.”
In terms of foreign exchange, Mexico went from 17th to 9th place and in per capita spending from 40th to 29th.
“Something encouraging is that last year we closed with 47.4 billion dollars, which means 11.6% more than in 2019. In summary, the policy that was implemented during the pandemic had an effect,” said the Mexican Secretary of Tourism.
In March, Mexico will celebrate the 47th edition of its tourism fair, the most important in Latin America and which will be held for the first time in Mexico City.
To this event, Mexico has invited for the first time the “brother” countries with which it shares the Mayan World, which are Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.
“We are going to have a multi-region destination, which is what is being demanded. Something that the pandemic has left us is that the tourist profile changed, now they prefer places that are more spaced out on average, driving less than three hours and plane four and a half hours”.
Spending per tourist has also increased, “because it is increasingly demanding and informed, which is why we have been anticipating consumer expectations since before the pandemic.”
THE MAYAN TRAIN, THE BIG BET
The most innovative project in Mexico continues to be the “Maya Train,” “the largest investment in tourism in the last 60 years,” according to Torruco.
This train will have a 1,525-kilometer route and will stop at 20 stations “without losing sight of support for the local population.
The tourist train will also have a restaurant with national Mexican food, cabins, and a bar, and will pass through “117 high-impact attractions. It will be a great tourist attraction,” said the Secretary of Tourism.
But in addition, the tourist efforts move throughout the republic with “innovation”.
For example, in the case of the state of Sinaloa and specifically in the city of Mazatlán, a place much visited by Canadians, the largest aquarium in Latin America will be inaugurated in the next three months.
“Other types of attractions have also been built there, such as what used to be the great prison of Islas Marías – 112 kilometers from the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit-. We moved the prisoners to the mainland and the port of the mother island was remodeled of the three that there are, where eight tourist attractions were built,” said Torruco.
The Secretary of Tourism also highlighted that this destination is already open to national and international tourism, with three ferries that leave from Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, and San Blas.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Two apartment buildings catch fire in Puerto Vallarta this morning Puerto Vallarta firefighters had a busy morning with two apartment building fires within hours of each other, one in Marina Vallarta and another leaving an injured person in La Aurora.
- “They are a plague”… “Don’t come”… What some Mexicans really think about Americans moving to Mexico In 2019, the Mexican authorities reported 780,000 Americans living in Mexico, and according to the US State Department, during the pandemic, there are 1.7 million workers who do home office in Mexico, that is, a little more than double.
- Puerto Vallarta registers an 8% increase in insecurity compared to a year ago At the end of last year, the percentage of the adult population that considered it unsafe to live in their locality registered an increase in 38 of the 90 cities, including Puerto Vallarta, according to the most recent survey by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).
- Smoking ban on beaches begins on January 15, 2023 A smoking ban on beaches and parks, and anywhere that children gather will go into effect on Sunday, January 15, 2023, throughout Mexico. It is yet to be seen if, or how, the smoking ban on beaches in Puerto Vallarta will be enforced, although it will be illegal by federal law. Mexico typically struggles with…
- Mexico will stop producing the 20 peso bill and replace it with a coin Just what everyone wants! More change in their pocket. The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that in 2025 the 20-peso bill will cease to circulate, to be replaced by coins, due to its practicality, and will cease to be produced this year 2023. “The banknotes and coins in the withdrawal process still retain their liberating…