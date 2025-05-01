Mexico’s Mythic Amphibian Makes a Comeback in the Wild

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a promising development for wildlife conservation, scientists have found that captive-bred axolotls—an iconic and critically endangered amphibian native to Mexico—are capable of surviving and adapting in their natural environments when reintroduced. The discovery brings fresh optimism to ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing the species from the brink of extinction, following decades of steep population decline driven by urbanization, pollution, and invasive predators.
