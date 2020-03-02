Michael Walters as Dame Edna in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Mega Star’

For his 4th season, Celebrity impersonator Michael L Walters returns to Puerto Vallarta and The Palm Cabaret with his stellar impersonation and tribute to International comedy icon Dame Edna Everage in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Megastar’. This hilarious show opens March 7 at The Palm Cabaret and runs through the 29th on select nights.

Dame Edna is a character that was created by Australian actor, Barry Humphries. Michael Walter’s Dame Edna show is a delightful, improvisational experience with Humphries’ beloved character. “Edna’s shows always have had a similar structure” said Walters, “but I wanted to do something different and dig deep back into her somewhat shady past and make more of a musical out of it. Of course there will be audience interaction, glittering gowns, tossed gladioli and her famed zingers, but there will be a bit more of a structure with musical numbers that tell the story of this woman, who has done everything and anything to get on a stage in front of an audience. She’s ruthless.“

“I’m excited to return to The Palm. They are always so welcoming and the audiences are the best!” said Walters. “It’s also a joy to return and see the incredible artists who visit every season. I see more great cabaret here than I do in New York! Coming back to Puerto Vallarta feels like a homecoming, in a way. Every time we come back, we discover new and exciting things to do, enjoy some of our favorite things and meet many new friends!”

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Megastar’ has something for everyone and is one of the best Edna shows yet. Experience Michael Walters as Dame Edna at The Palm Cabaret on March 7, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26 & 29 at 7:30 pm and March 14, 21 & 28 at 9:30 pm. For more information and tickets go to www.thepalmcabaret.com.