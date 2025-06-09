Michelin Guide Mexico 2025 winners revealed at gala in Mexico City

The Michelin Guide Mexico 2025 winners were unveiled at a gala in Mexico City with five new stars, two Green Stars and 12 new Bib Gourmand picks.

On June 3 at the Codere Forum, the culinary world paused for one of its most electric evenings. Chefs, traditional cooks, sommeliers and producers filled the hall with applause, hugs and laughter as they awaited the names that would join Mexico’s Michelin roster. This second edition of the Michelin Guide Mexico drew inspectors’ attention to top kitchens in Mexico City, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Baja California, Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo, sparking fresh excitement across the country.

Inspectors announced five restaurants earning their first Michelin star, lifting Mexico’s total to 21. In Mexico City, Expendio de Maíz under Jesús Salas Tornés, Masala y Maíz by Norma Listman and Saqib Keval, and Máximo led by Eduardo García each shone. Baja California welcomed Lunario by Sheyla Álvarado, while Ensenada’s Olivea Farm to Table also stepped into the spotlight. These new additions cement the Guide’s expanding footprint in Mexico’s vibrant dining scene.

Monterrey reaffirmed its reputation with two northern icons holding fast. Pangea under Guillermo González Beristáin and Koli Cocina de Origen helmed by Rodrigo, Daniel and Patricio Rivera-Río each retained their single star from 2024. Their consistency underscores the talent thriving beyond the capital.

The top tier remained unchanged: Pujol led by Enrique Olvera and Quintonil under Jorge Vallejo and Alejandra Flores each kept their two-star status, reinforcing their positions at the forefront of Mexican haute cuisine.

The Guide recognized green practices with two new Green Stars. Olivea Farm to Table in Ensenada and Baldío in Mexico City earned the honor for their commitment to sustainable ingredients and eco-friendly operations, highlighting a growing focus on environmental responsibility.

Value-focused diners scored new recommendations through the Bib Gourmand category, which added 12 names for a total of 50. Mexico City spots include Contramar, Gaba, Jowong, Pink Rambo, Voraz, Ultramarinos Demar, Plonk, Vigneron, Tacos del Valle, Taquería Los Milanesos and La 89. Oaxaca’s Xaok also joined the list, offering approachable plates without sacrificing quality.

Twenty restaurants joined the Guide’s recommended section for the first time, expanding the national roster to 108. Monterrey’s Jabalina and Tacos Piedra 1 made the cut. In Mexico City, newcomers include Aquiles, Bella Aurora, Baldío, Hugo, Lalo!, Lina, Meroma, Tacos de Canasta Los Especiales and Taquería El Gran Abanico. Baja California Sur saw Al Pairo at Solaz, Mezcal and Limo added, while Oaxaca welcomed Adamá, Almú, Barbacoa Obispo Cocina Rural, Brio and Nois. Playa del Carmen’s KI’IS rounded out the selection, showcasing regional diversity.

Special awards celebrated individual excellence. Giuseppe Lacorazza of Fugaz in Mexico City captured the Young Chef Award. Romina Agrüelles from Plonk earned the Sommelier Award. Cocina de Autor in Playa del Carmen took Best Service, Gabriela Campos of Atarraya in Oaxaca won Exceptional Cocktail, and Jonatán Gómez Luna of Le Chique in Quintana Roo received the Chef Mentor Award.

This edition confirmed Mexico’s kitchen talent continues to grow on every front. With fresh stars, green pioneers and value-driven picks, the Michelin Guide Mexico 2025 winners evening proved there’s ambition and innovation simmering in every region’s pots and plates.

