Minimal tsunami wave recorded in Puerto Vallarta after earthquakes in New Zealand

The effects of the earthquakes of 8.1, 7.4 and 7.1 degrees on the Richter scale registered on Thursday afternoon in New Zealand, had minimal effects on the Mexican coastline.

According to the report of the Secretary of the Navy, National Seismological Service (SSN) and Center for Scientific Research and Higher Studies of Ensenada, Baja California (CICESE), as well as Civil Protection, after two tsunami alerts were issued for the Pacific coasts in the southern hemisphere, the effects of these earthquakes were minimal.

According to the agencies, off the coast of Ensenada, Baja California, a wave was registered at 01:42 this Friday, with an elevation of 0.11 meters. In Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, it was at 4:08 with a variation of 0.06 meters; while in Manzanillo, Colima, it was recorded at 03:49 hours and was 0.25 meters.

In the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán was at 04:55 hours with an elevation of 0.03 meters, while, in Acapulco, Guerrero, the arrival occurred at 04:20 hours with a variation in sea level 0.17 meters. In Huatulco and Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, they were recorded at 05:12 and 05:23 with variations of 0.14 and 0.13 meters, respectively.

According to the agencies, the sea level record was obtained from the tidal stations of the Secretary of the Navy (CAT-SEMAR), the National Mareographic Service (SSN), and the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Studies of Ensenada, Baja California (CICESE), which led to the conclusion that for this event, variations in sea level are no longer expected on the Mexican coast.

Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit reports that during the early hours of the morning, its officers carried out surveillance on beaches in the event of possible swell variations, after the earthquakes that occurred in New Zealand.