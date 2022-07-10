Monkeypox cases in Puerto Vallarta continue, the most cases in the country

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported a new case of monkeypox detected in Puerto Vallarta.
With this, the State registers a total of ten confirmed cases and three discarded cases. The SSJ has treated 63 people and 13 more are under observation.
The agency indicated that the new case corresponds to a 61-year-old man, originally from Canada and with temporary residence in Puerto Vallarta.
On July 1, he began with symptoms presenting pharyngitis, fever, muscle pain, headache, and the presence of suppurative lesions on the skin, added the agency, who stressed that this Friday the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference “Dr. Manuel Martínez Báez” (INDRE ) informed them that the sample was positive for monkeypox, which confirms the case.
The Secretary of Health explained that the infected person reported having arrived in Puerto Vallarta on June 23 from Toronto, Canada.
The first case was reported on June 8, in a tourist from Dallas, Texas, who was at various events at the Mantamar beach club, from May 27 to June 4, as well as clubs in the city during Gay Pride events. Currently, Puerto Vallarta has the most confirmed cases of monkeypox in the country with the majority belonging to foreigners.
The SSJ reiterated that the most important preventive measures are: washing hands with soap and water, use of alcohol gel in case of not having water, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding sharing food, cutlery, and dishes and in case of contact with a confirmed case wash bedding, towels, kitchen utensils; among others, with hot water and soap.
