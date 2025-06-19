Monterrey Airport’s International Traffic Soars 31% in First Four Months of 2025

Monterrey

General Mariano Escobedo International Airport in Monterrey recorded a 31.1 percent increase in international passenger traffic from January to April 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, according to a joint report from the Advanced Research Center for Sustainable Tourism (STARC) and the National Business Tourism Council (CNET).

This significant rise builds on an already strong trend in international travel to and from the airport, which experienced a 43 percent year-over-year increase in the first half of 2023. Industry analysts point to a growing roster of international routes, expanding airline partnerships, and sustained demand for air connectivity as key drivers of the ongoing growth.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), which operates the Monterrey airport, also reported a 27.2 percent increase in international passenger traffic across its 13-airport network in the first four months of 2025, outpacing domestic growth, which stood at 17.5 percent for the same period.

In 2024, Monterrey International handled 13.58 million passengers, a sharp increase from 10.94 million in 2022. This surge positions Monterrey as the fourth-busiest airport in Mexico, trailing only Mexico City, Cancún, and Guadalajara. In the broader Latin American region, it ranked 14th in passenger volume from January to April 2025.

The airport’s expanding capacity is the result of major infrastructure investments. In 2019, OMA partnered with French airport operator VINCI Airports to launch a comprehensive expansion plan. Phase one, completed in 2024, introduced 11 new boarding gates, a larger check-in area with 88 counters and 20 self-service kiosks, and Pier 1 for additional boarding capacity.

Phase two, currently underway and expected to conclude by the end of 2025, will include a new security checkpoint, Pier 2 with 15 more gates, and expanded baggage claim areas for both international and domestic flights. The expansion is designed to support long-haul routes and higher passenger volumes, reflecting Monterrey’s growing role in global travel networks.

VINCI’s acquisition of a 30 percent stake in OMA in 2022 accelerated these projects. The partnership has pledged more than €800 million in investments to modernize airport infrastructure across OMA’s portfolio, with Monterrey receiving the largest share.

The increase in international flights has boosted not only tourism but also business travel and cargo operations. Monterrey serves as a critical logistics and manufacturing hub in northern Mexico, and improved air connectivity supports its position as a gateway for trade and international investment.

New routes launched in recent years include direct flights to Madrid, Bogotá, Havana, Panama City, and Seoul, alongside expanded service to U.S. cities by Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobus, Volaris, United, American, Spirit, and Delta. These additions have contributed significantly to passenger growth and helped the airport become a competitive alternative to Mexico City’s oversaturated airspace.

Monterrey International is expected to surpass 14 million passengers by the end of 2025. As infrastructure projects near completion and airlines continue to add capacity, the airport is positioned to strengthen its role as a key international gateway for northern Mexico and the broader region.

General Mariano Escobedo International Airport in Monterrey recorded a 31.1 percent increase in international passenger traffic from January to April 2025, compared to

