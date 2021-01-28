More restrictions in Jalisco anticipated due to increase in COVID-19 infections

The University of Guadalajara ( UdeG ) estimates that due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in Jalisco, the restriction measures could be extended for a longer time.

The University rector, Ricardo Villanueva, estimated that a third emergency button could be applied because “we are in a very critical stage. “

“I believe that we are going to have to continue with restriction measures, I do not see a decrease or a control, the health board has been meeting almost every day to review behavior because we are in a very critical stage and we will need to make many decisions this week, including the university entrance exam scheduled for next February 6,” he said.

This Tuesday in Jalisco, 1,952 confirmed cases and 143 deaths were reported. Since the pandemic began, to date there are 185,348 people confirmed with COVID-19 and 8,015 deaths in the State.

From last January 16 until this January 31, new measures were applied to avoid the chain of COVID-19 infections, most of which have had little impact due to a lack of enforcement and restrictions on some activities while other high-risk activities have continued due to political pressures and unions.