Navy activates Prevention Phase in five states as Hurricane Erick nears Category 2

Hurricane Erick approaches Guerrero and Oaxaca as a potential Category 2 storm. The Mexican Navy activates the Prevention Phase in five states to mitigate damage.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican Navy has launched the Prevention Phase of its Marine Plan in Colima, Tabasco, and Campeche as Hurricane Erick edges closer to Mexico’s Pacific coast, adding to actions already underway in Oaxaca and Guerrero. The move is part of the national strategy to safeguard communities from the projected impact of the intensifying storm.

Hurricane Erick, currently classified as a Category 1 hurricane, was last located 202 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca. According to national meteorological forecasts, Erick is expected to strengthen to Category 2 before making landfall between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, near Punta Maldonado, Guerrero. Forecasters are not ruling out the possibility that Erick could briefly reach Category 3 strength prior to landfall.

High-risk weather conditions expected

Authorities have issued alerts for heavy rains, flash floods, and dangerous storm surges, particularly in the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Torrential rainfall could trigger flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous regions, where steep terrain poses a significant risk. Overflowing rivers and lagoon systems are expected to add to the danger, with widespread flooding possible.

Wind speeds are also forecast to increase significantly, with the potential to knock down trees, destroy billboards, and displace loose objects. In Oaxaca, strong winds and rising tides have raised concerns over coastal damage. Officials warn that homes and structures near beaches and docks could be hit hard by waves and debris carried in by the surge.

The National Civil Protection system is urging residents in affected regions to remain alert, follow evacuation orders if issued, and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas. Emergency shelters are being prepared, and authorities have initiated public information campaigns to keep communities informed.

Military mobilization under Navy Plan

In anticipation of the hurricane’s landfall, the Navy has deployed substantial personnel and resources as part of the Prevention Phase of the Navy Plan. The Sixth Naval Region, headquartered in Manzanillo, Colima — which oversees operations in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Socorro Island — has mobilized 1,722 personnel. This includes 159 members of the Emergency Response Brigade. Their equipment includes 18 vehicles, 14 boats, five power generators, four water treatment plants, a mobile kitchen, nine chainsaws, and two bilge pumps.

Further south, the Third Naval Region, headquartered in Dos Bocas, Tabasco — with jurisdiction over Frontera (Tabasco), Ciudad del Carmen, and Champotón (Campeche) — has activated 7,208 personnel. The deployment includes 315 emergency specialists, 42 vehicles, seven ships, 13 smaller boats, 11 aircraft, four mobile kitchens, and four electric generators.

This extensive mobilization aims to mitigate risk to human life, infrastructure, and the environment before Erick’s anticipated impact. According to Semar, the Navy Plan’s Prevention Phase is designed to reduce risks through proactive preparation and fast response mechanisms in the face of natural disasters.

Preparedness efforts continue

In both regions, local governments are coordinating with federal authorities to implement evacuation protocols, clear drainage systems, and ensure emergency services are ready to respond. Docks, ports, and fishing communities are under close observation as officials monitor wave activity and wind speeds.

Schools in high-risk areas have been closed until further notice, and authorities have asked the public to stock up on basic necessities while avoiding panic buying. The federal government continues to broadcast updates through official channels, emphasizing that Erick could intensify with little warning.

With Hurricane Erick expected to make landfall early Thursday morning, communities in its path are being urged to finalize preparations today. The Navy and civil protection forces remain on high alert as they brace for a potentially destructive weather event on Mexico’s Pacific coast.