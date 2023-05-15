Nayarit 2023 Wind Festival Was a Grand Display of Kiteboarding Mastery This Weekend

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – This weekend, the Nayarit 2023 Wind Festival, Mexico’s premier kiteboarding event, brought together the industry’s finest talents.
As the largest International Kiteboarding Championship in Latin America, the Nayarit Wind Festival holds its eleventh annual competition in Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico, from May 12 to 15, 2023.
The competition was a thrilling showcase of skill and agility from a diverse roster of athletes. Among them were Pablo de Aguinaga, Santiago Álvarez, and Federico Ashida Jr., who triumphed in the Twintip Junior Long Distance category for 18 to 29-year-olds, taking first, second, and third place, respectively.
The contest witnessed a nail-biting rivalry between local and international participants vying for the top spots.
In the Men’s Big Air Twintip category (All Ages), Federico Ashida Jr. emerged victorious, with Viviana Ashida securing the win for the women. Jeronimo Abogado clinched the win in the Big Air Foil category (All Ages).
Meanwhile, the Freestyle Pro New School Children’s category (5 to 12 years old Female) saw Sofia Finer and Oscarin Peregrina emerge as winners. Anthony Legare took the trophy in the Men’s Twintip, while Alina Karam claimed victory in the Women’s category.
Freestyle Old School Twintip Man saw Harrison Burgos clinching the win, and Viviana Ashida came out on top in the women’s category once more.
The Banderas Bay sky was a riot of color and adrenaline, drawing thousands of spectators to the 2023 Nayarit Wind Festival over the weekend.
