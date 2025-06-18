Nayarit National Guard coordination boosts security presence

/ By

Tepic

On June 18, 2025, Nayarit inaugurated its State Coordination of the 39th Battalion of the National Guard, strengthening security with new facilities and expanded local presence under Governor Navarro Quintero.

On the morning of Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Nayarit State Coordination of the 39th Battalion of the National Guard was officially inaugurated. The ceremony, held in Tepic, featured Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero as the special guest and marked a key step in strengthening state security through the opening of modern facilities.

Eugenio López Arellanos, territorial coordinator of the National Guard’s Western Region, addressed attendees during his speech. He emphasized that the new complex will help maintain security, tranquility and well-being for Nayarit residents. He added that the facilities will also consolidate the Guard’s presence in the state given Nayarit’s strategic location, growing tourism sector and rich natural resources.

“The goal is to stand with local authorities and support public safety at every level,” López Arellanos said. “With these installations, we reinforce our capacity to respond faster, patrol more widely and engage more closely with communities across the state.”

Construction of the coordination center, battalion headquarters and auxiliary units reflects President Claudia Sheinbaum’s pledge to preserve peace nationwide. López Arellanos noted that since its founding, the National Guard has evolved into a professional force defined by discipline and a strong sense of duty. He highlighted how the institution now maintains posts in every Mexican state, forming a backbone of the government’s security strategy.

The new Nayarit site will include:

  • State coordination unit: The command center for planning and managing local operations.
  • 39th Battalion headquarters: Home to around 500 uniformed personnel ready to deploy.
  • Road security station: Dedicated to guarding highways and major thoroughfares.
  • Four National Guard companies: Each tasked with close collaboration alongside municipal police to address specific local needs.

These additions bring Nayarit’s tally of National Guard facilities to seven, adding to the more than 500 installations distributed across Mexico. The expanded network aims to boost deployment reach, improve response times and strengthen social outreach programs in high-need areas.

Governor Navarro Quintero thanked the Guard leadership and federal government for investing in state security. He said the new coordination point will play a vital role in protecting tourists, local businesses and communities, ensuring that Nayarit remains a welcoming destination.

“This inauguration underlines our shared commitment to a safe environment,” Navarro Quintero stated. “Our geographic advantages must be paired with capable institutions to guarantee that residents and visitors can enjoy all that Nayarit offers—its beaches, cultural heritage and natural landscapes—without fear.”

Local mayors and public safety officials from across the state attended the ribbon-cutting. In private remarks, several noted that the integration of federal and municipal forces will improve intelligence sharing and joint operations, particularly in remote coastal zones where crime risks have risen alongside tourism growth.

With this inauguration, Nayarit joins states such as Jalisco and Colima in hosting a dedicated coordination hub for the National Guard. Officials say these centers will become critical meeting points for planning joint drills, community outreach and highway patrols, deepening the Guard’s relationship with local populations.

As the Nayarit State Coordination of the 39th Battalion begins operations, residents can expect to see an uptick in patrolling and public events such as safety workshops. Commanders plan to roll out a statewide calendar of activities aimed at building trust and encouraging citizen collaboration in crime prevention.

The launch of these facilities underscores the Mexican government’s broader push to integrate federal forces into everyday public safety. It also signals an era in which Nayarit will have direct access to rapid-response units ready to address security challenges and maintain peace across its urban and rural communities.

