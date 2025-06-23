New Gynecology and Pediatrics Hospital Marks Historic Healthcare Milestone in Campeche

Ciudad del Carmen

The IMSS inaugurates a 64-bed Gynecology and Pediatrics Hospital in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, marking a strategic step toward modernizing the state’s healthcare system.

The long-awaited Gynecology and Pediatrics Hospital in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, was formally announced as a major investment in Mexico’s public health system, with leaders hailing it as a turning point for the region’s healthcare services.

Zoé Robledo, Director General of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), emphasized that the hospital’s opening represents not just an expansion of medical infrastructure, but a strategic effort to modernize and extend equitable healthcare to one of Mexico’s historically underserved states.

During the presentation of federal Wellbeing programs in Ciudad del Carmen, an event led by President Claudia Sheinbaum and Governor Layda Sansores San Román, Robledo presented key features of the new hospital. With 64 hospital beds, five operating rooms, and 11 consulting rooms for various specialties, the facility will offer care for women and children from birth through adolescence.

Strategic Expansion of Healthcare Services

Robledo detailed the hospital’s layout and services, highlighting its ability to handle a wide range of gynecological, pediatric, and chronic diseases. “What began as a restricted maternal and child project is now a comprehensive healthcare center,” he said. The new facility will cater to needs across a woman’s lifespan—including maternity, menopause, cancer, and other gynecological issues.

The hospital’s 64 beds will be distributed as follows: 38 for general hospitalization, and 26 allocated for neonatal, pediatric, and women’s intensive care units. A fully equipped emergency department will also serve the public, along with a Breast Clinic, Clinical Laboratory, Hemodialysis Room, and a suite of diagnostic imaging technologies such as X-rays, ultrasounds, and mammography.

Medical Specialties and Workforce

The facility will house specialty clinics in General Surgery, Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Neonatology, Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Pediatric Surgery. Robledo confirmed the hospital is supported by a dedicated team of 753 staff members, including medical professionals, nurses, paramedics, and administrative personnel. An additional 79 specialist physicians were recruited in the most recent hiring phase to meet the hospital’s operational demands.

This level of staffing reflects the hospital’s goal to function as a high-capacity referral center, not just for Ciudad del Carmen but for the wider state of Campeche. The inclusion of the hospital into the IMSS Bienestar program ensures that services will prioritize equity and accessibility—especially for communities previously marginalized in healthcare access.

A Landmark Development in Campeche’s Health Infrastructure

The creation of the hospital marks a significant achievement in Campeche, a state that has not seen new medical infrastructure since 1965. Robledo stated that the project’s realization came after years of delays and legal complications, which were resolved through a close partnership between IMSS and the state government.

“The restoration of this hospital after years of neglect and legal impasse was only possible because of coordinated work with Governor Layda Sansores,” Robledo said. “After two years of negotiations and litigation, the project was completed in 2023 and formally integrated into the IMSS network.”

This breakthrough is not just about building walls and installing machines—it also symbolizes a revival of public confidence in Mexico’s health services. With upgraded technology and expanded capacity, the hospital is expected to improve both preventative and emergency care across Campeche.

Women at the Helm of Campeche’s Health Sector

Robledo also noted the unique leadership structure of Campeche’s health institutions. “This is the only state in Mexico where every position of leadership in the health sector is held by women—from the governor to the heads of health departments and IMSS coordination,” he said. “That means we’re in very good hands.”

President Sheinbaum and Governor Sansores echoed these sentiments during the program launch, pointing to the hospital as a visible commitment to public service and gender-inclusive leadership. Their presence also signals the importance the federal government places on strengthening regional healthcare systems through targeted investments.

Community-Centered Care

The announcement coincided with the “House-to-House Health” Assembly, part of a broader initiative to bring healthcare into local communities through a people-centered model. The IMSS Bienestar program’s goal is to make healthcare more accessible through localized, preventative efforts and by building trust in public institutions.

Robledo closed his presentation by reiterating the IMSS commitment to healthcare universality and equity. “This hospital is not just a building,” he said. “It’s a promise fulfilled—for the women, children, and families of Campeche.”

As the new hospital prepares to open its doors, it stands as both a symbol and a service: an emblem of renewed investment in public health and a vital step forward for healthcare in southeastern Mexico.

