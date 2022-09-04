VACATION RENTALS

New tropical depression strengthening, expected to become hurricane on Tuesday off the Jalisco coast

September 4, 2022
, ,
,

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve-E was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 101.4 West.

The depression is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h) and a west to west-northwest motion is expected during . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms