New vaccination day for stragglers in Puerto Vallarta

Now with the biological of the pharmaceutical company Sinovac, Health authorities announced that a new vaccination day will be carried out for people who for some reason have not received any doses of the vaccine against Covid 19 in Puerto Vallarta. The vaccine that will be made available for stragglers is the Sinovac vaccine.
The announcement comes a week after the 10,000 vaccines of the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca were insufficient for the laggards, which were completed on the first day of vaccinations for laggers last week.
The director of the VIII Sanitary Region of the Ministry of Health, Jaime Álvarez Zayas announced that La Lija will once again be the venue for the immunization sessions against SARS-CoV-2.
The schedule will be from 9 AM to 5 PM, or earlier if the doses are finished, Álvarez Zayas said.
“It is about 10 thousand doses that we intend to apply for those who have not received a single dose or for those who have not applied the second dose of Sinovac,” added the director of the VIII Sanitary Region of the Ministry of Health.
Anyone interested in being vaccinated must have a CURP and register at https://vacunacion.jalisco.gob.mx/ for an appointment.
