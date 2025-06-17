Norteño Band Los Juniors de Monterrey Van Missing After Father’s Day Performance in Nuevo León

Six members of the norteño group Los Juniors de Monterrey, including five musicians and a driver, have disappeared after a Father’s Day performance at La Kaprishosa bar.

Just weeks after members of Grupo Fugitivo disappeared in Tamaulipas, another norteño band has vanished—this time in neighboring Nuevo León—sending shockwaves through the regional music community.

Five musicians from Los Juniors de Monterrey, along with their driver, have been missing since the early hours of Monday, June 16. The group had performed Sunday evening at the bar La Kaprishosa in Monterrey as part of a Father’s Day event and were reportedly en route to General Terán when contact with them was lost.

According to family members and social media followers, the group was last seen traveling in a white 2018 Chevrolet Suburban with Guerrero state license plates (GZG495E). All six men have since stopped answering their phones, and the vehicle remains unaccounted for.

A Vanishing Act After the Stage Lights Dimmed

Los Juniors de Monterrey had been scheduled to perform a private gig for a new client—a detail that raised concerns among loved ones. The performance marked a rare public return for the band, whose social media accounts had been dormant since January 2025.

In an eerie final Instagram Story posted by bassist Óscar Ulises Pérez Garza at around 3 a.m. Monday, he can be seen faking tears while saying, “Oh, just technical problems,” as the camera pans to a deserted stretch of highway. The video also shows their Suburban, which had part of the group’s sound system strapped to the roof—a potentially helpful detail for authorities reviewing highway surveillance footage.

That post has since gone silent, as have the group’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. The band’s Instagram handle, @los_juniorsdemty_, has 9,117 followers and 165 posts. Their Facebook page, under Los Juniors de Monterrey, has 5,100 followers and 4,700 likes.

Missing Members Identified

The missing men were identified by relatives and local media outlets as:

Luis Nefaki Domínguez Lucina , bassist, 23 years old

, bassist, 23 years old Abraham Ontiveros Leal , lead vocalist, 23 years old

, lead vocalist, 23 years old Leonardo Rubio Leos , drummer, 33 years old

, drummer, 33 years old Óscar Ulises Pérez Garza , bass player, 24 years old

, bass player, 24 years old Francisco Alfaro , substitute accordionist, 18 years old

, substitute accordionist, 18 years old Lorenzo Antonio Martínez Manzanares, driver, 40 years old

Francisco Alfaro, the youngest member, had stepped in temporarily for the band’s regular accordionist, Fernando, who reportedly skipped the event for personal reasons. Fernando later told reporters that the booking had been for a new client the band had not worked with before, adding a troubling element of uncertainty to the disappearance.

Fears Mount as Days Pass

The band’s sudden disappearance has rattled fans and fellow musicians, many of whom are drawing uncomfortable comparisons to the recent case of Grupo Fugitivo, who vanished under similar circumstances in Tamaulipas just weeks prior.

Local law enforcement agencies in Nuevo León have not yet issued an official statement, but missing persons reports have been filed. Family members and concerned citizens are urging authorities to act swiftly, especially given the increasing frequency of such disappearances among regional performers.

In the absence of official information, speculation continues to circulate online. Rumors about a possible highway detention have been fueled by the final Instagram video, though no confirmation has been made. The vehicle’s distinctive sound equipment may offer investigators a critical lead if highway footage can be reviewed.

A Growing Pattern in Regional Music

The disappearance of Los Juniors de Monterrey is the latest in a troubling series of incidents targeting musicians in northern Mexico. In addition to the Grupo Fugitivo case, other artists in the norteño and regional Mexican genres have reported threats, extortion attempts, and unusual bookings from unknown promoters.

Fans are now organizing social media campaigns calling for justice and increased security for working musicians, particularly those traveling between small towns and rural venues. Hashtags like #NosFaltanLosJuniors and #SeguridadParaMusicos have begun to trend among fans and regional music circles.

As the hours stretch into days, the families of the missing remain hopeful, but their worry grows. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the band or their vehicle is urged to contact local authorities in Nuevo León immediately.