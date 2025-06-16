Novo Nordisk and National Institute of Nutrition launch clinical research alliance in Mexico

/ cardiometabolic diseases, clinical research Mexico, Economy, Health, INCMNSZ, medical innovation, Novo Nordisk Mexico, pharmaceutical news, public health, rare diseases / By

Mexico News

Novo Nordisk Mexico and the Salvador Zubirán Institute signed a major agreement to develop clinical studies in cardiometabolic and rare diseases, aiming to boost Mexico’s scientific presence.

In a move to elevate Mexico’s position on the global scientific stage, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk Mexico has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition (INCMNSZ). The partnership aims to conduct clinical studies in key therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic conditions and low-prevalence diseases, according to a statement released by the company.

The agreement represents a significant investment in scientific research and patient care, and reflects Novo Nordisk’s long-term commitment to healthcare innovation in Mexico. Between 2019 and 2024, the company has already invested 870 million pesos in clinical studies within the country.

Valney Suzuki, CEO of Novo Nordisk Mexico, emphasized the broader mission behind the initiative: “This agreement with the National Institute of Nutrition demonstrates our commitment to the country, its medical talent, and the patients who deserve access to cutting-edge therapies. We will continue working together to build a healthier future.”

Suzuki also underlined that the collaboration is not just about data and medicine—it’s about access. “The synergy we’re creating includes implementing research protocols under the highest ethical and regulatory standards, training healthcare professionals, evaluating new molecules, and generating clinical data that can inform public health decisions,” he said.

The agreement is expected to open the door to early access for Mexican patients to innovative therapies—an outcome that could have far-reaching impacts on public health, particularly in areas where effective treatments are still limited or nonexistent.

The Salvador Zubirán Institute, a leading public institution in medical research and treatment, echoed the enthusiasm. Its general director, José Sifuentes Osornio, highlighted the long-term benefits of this alliance.

“Clinical research allows us to generate new medical knowledge and translate that into better treatments and more effective care for patients,” Sifuentes Osornio said. “This alliance with Novo Nordisk will allow us to expand our scientific capabilities and contribute robust evidence to the development of treatments that respond to the real needs of our population.”

By focusing on cardiometabolic diseases—a group that includes conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension—as well as rare diseases, the partnership addresses some of the most urgent challenges in Mexico’s healthcare landscape. These conditions are among the top causes of mortality and long-term disability in the country.

The collaboration also includes a strong component of professional development, aiming to upskill Mexico’s medical and scientific workforce through training initiatives linked to the clinical studies.

Novo Nordisk, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Mexico, now employs nearly 500 people in the country. The company said this partnership is part of its broader effort to support patient-centered, accessible, and forward-looking medical solutions.

For both institutions, this collaboration is more than a research project—it’s a declaration of intent. A push to make Mexico a hub for medical innovation in Latin America. A step toward ensuring that more patients can benefit from modern therapies without waiting for the long tail of global distribution.

As the first studies under this agreement begin, the eyes of the international medical research community will be on Mexico to see how this public-private partnership could serve as a model for future collaborations elsewhere.

Novo Nordisk Mexico and the Salvador Zubirán Institute signed a major agreement to develop clinical studies in cardiometabolic and rare diseases . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • no kings dayU.S. Citizens in Puerto Vallarta to hold “No Kings Day” Protest Today U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta will join a global “No Kings Day” protest today, denouncing Trump’s immigration raids and defending democratic norms. U.S. citizens residing overseas will gather today in Puerto Vallarta to participate in a global “No Kings Day” protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement actions, particularly recent raids in Los Angeles, organizers…
  • tropical-storm-warning-cabo-corrientes-dalilaTropical Storm Warning Issued for Cabo Corrientes as Dalila Strengthens Offshore Cabo Corrientes is now under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Dalila strengthens. Residents should prepare for heavy rain, strong winds, and hazardous surf conditions. Residents of Cabo Corrientes woke up to more urgent storm news Saturday as NOAA upgraded the area from a tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning, signaling that…
  • security-reinforced-baja-california-mass-grave-homicidesAuthorities bolster security at Baja California Sur border after mass grave discovery Security heightened at Baja California’s border with Baja California Sur after eight bodies found in Bahía de los Ángeles. Recent homicides in Ensenada also prompt targeted state response. Authorities in Baja California have stepped up security along the state's southern border following the discovery of a mass grave containing eight bodies in the coastal town…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • sargassum-home-built-for-elderly-couple-cancunSargassum Bricks Give Elderly Couple in Cancún a New Home After 50 years together and living in poverty, an elderly couple in Cancún received a sustainable home built from sargassum bricks thanks to a local entrepreneur. For over five decades, Doña Lolita and Don Chinito have shared a life together in Cancún, carving out an existence on the margins of society. The elderly couple, both…
  • When do you have to turn your clock back in MexicoMexico to Reduce Workweek to 40 Hours by 2030 in Phased Labor Reform Mexico will gradually reduce its workweek from 48 to 40 hours starting in 2026, aiming for full implementation by 2030. Labor forums begin June 19. Mexico is preparing to reduce its standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030 under a labor reform pushed by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s incoming administration. The proposal, aimed at…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top