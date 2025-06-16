Novo Nordisk and National Institute of Nutrition launch clinical research alliance in Mexico

Novo Nordisk Mexico and the Salvador Zubirán Institute signed a major agreement to develop clinical studies in cardiometabolic and rare diseases, aiming to boost Mexico’s scientific presence.

In a move to elevate Mexico’s position on the global scientific stage, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk Mexico has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition (INCMNSZ). The partnership aims to conduct clinical studies in key therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic conditions and low-prevalence diseases, according to a statement released by the company.

The agreement represents a significant investment in scientific research and patient care, and reflects Novo Nordisk’s long-term commitment to healthcare innovation in Mexico. Between 2019 and 2024, the company has already invested 870 million pesos in clinical studies within the country.

Valney Suzuki, CEO of Novo Nordisk Mexico, emphasized the broader mission behind the initiative: “This agreement with the National Institute of Nutrition demonstrates our commitment to the country, its medical talent, and the patients who deserve access to cutting-edge therapies. We will continue working together to build a healthier future.”

Suzuki also underlined that the collaboration is not just about data and medicine—it’s about access. “The synergy we’re creating includes implementing research protocols under the highest ethical and regulatory standards, training healthcare professionals, evaluating new molecules, and generating clinical data that can inform public health decisions,” he said.

The agreement is expected to open the door to early access for Mexican patients to innovative therapies—an outcome that could have far-reaching impacts on public health, particularly in areas where effective treatments are still limited or nonexistent.

The Salvador Zubirán Institute, a leading public institution in medical research and treatment, echoed the enthusiasm. Its general director, José Sifuentes Osornio, highlighted the long-term benefits of this alliance.

“Clinical research allows us to generate new medical knowledge and translate that into better treatments and more effective care for patients,” Sifuentes Osornio said. “This alliance with Novo Nordisk will allow us to expand our scientific capabilities and contribute robust evidence to the development of treatments that respond to the real needs of our population.”

By focusing on cardiometabolic diseases—a group that includes conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension—as well as rare diseases, the partnership addresses some of the most urgent challenges in Mexico’s healthcare landscape. These conditions are among the top causes of mortality and long-term disability in the country.

The collaboration also includes a strong component of professional development, aiming to upskill Mexico’s medical and scientific workforce through training initiatives linked to the clinical studies.

Novo Nordisk, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Mexico, now employs nearly 500 people in the country. The company said this partnership is part of its broader effort to support patient-centered, accessible, and forward-looking medical solutions.

For both institutions, this collaboration is more than a research project—it’s a declaration of intent. A push to make Mexico a hub for medical innovation in Latin America. A step toward ensuring that more patients can benefit from modern therapies without waiting for the long tail of global distribution.

As the first studies under this agreement begin, the eyes of the international medical research community will be on Mexico to see how this public-private partnership could serve as a model for future collaborations elsewhere.